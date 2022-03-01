ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90 Day Fiancé's Natalie Mordovtseva And Yara Dufren Give Updates On Family In Ukraine

By Mick Joest
 3 days ago
As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine goes on, 90 Day Fiancé audiences might be curious about the current situation for the TLC series' notable Ukrainian stars. Natalie Mordovtseva and Yara Dufren have both provided recent updates on how things are going with their familes and friends back home, and how...

#Ukraine#90 Day Fianc#Russia#Ukrainian
