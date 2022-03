Iowa track and field director Joey Woody received the Big Ten Men’s Coach of the Year award Wednesday, per the league office. Woody won his second consecutive conference indoor coach of the year accolade after the Iowa men’s track and field program defended its Big Ten Indoor Championships title last weekend in Geneva, Ohio. The Hawkeye men’s program won the conference indoor championships in both 2021 and 2022. Woody has led the men’s program to four Big Ten titles during his tenure, as the Hawkeyes claimed the conference outdoor title in 2019 and 2021.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO