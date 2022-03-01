ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mild day Wednesday, much colder by Thursday

By Tom Tasselmyer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer explains how it'll be partly cloudy...

KSLA

More showers and much colder temperatures ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing some early morning showers and storms Monday we dried and cleared out and even saw our temperatures stretch into the low 80s with whipping southerly winds. As you wake up this morning we are dealing with more blustery winds across the ArkLaTex with some thunderstorms north and west of I-30. We are expecting more scattered showers throughout the day today along with very warm temperatures likely around the 80 degree mark. More wet weather is possible Wednesday along with much cooler temperatures. We could see a brief rebound with our temperatures Thursday before some very chilly air moves in Friday and the weekend along with yet more chances for wet weather on Saturday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Sunny but chilly Monday, warmer weather on the way

Meteorologist Ava Marie says the week will start out chilly with Monday only getting in the mid 40's. Then it will begin to warm up through midweek. Even though temperatures will be in the 50's and 60's a strong breeze will keep it chilly at times. It will be dry all week with the next chance of rain being Saturday.
Snow returns to the forecast tonight, much colder Thursday before weekend warmth arrives

Another storm system clips the area tonight with rain that will go over to snow. Rain will develop this evening with precipitation staying mainly rain through midnight. Colder air will be arriving around and after midnight from north to south. As that cold air takes over, the rain will go over to snow. This will not produce a lot of snowfall but a light coating to around 1″ is possible. Most of what falls will melt but a few slick spots can’t be ruled out by morning as temperatures drop into the middle to lower 20s. Winds become a bit brisk and wind chills become more of a factor through the night with feels like temperatures falling into the teens by morning.
Dry, chilly Monday night; milder days to come

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer explains how Monday night will be dry and chilly. Then, Tuesday and Wednesday will be breezy, dry and milder with temperatures in the 50s. Then, it'll be colder again at the end of the week.
KAAL-TV

Day Planner: Wednesday

Wind chills are the biggest story Wednesday morning. Wind chills will be anywhere between -20°F and -30°F at their lowest, with the lowesr coming in southwestern, local counties. Once wind speeds start to dip below double digits in the afternoon, that is when temperatures will start to jump...
WGAL

Mild & Dry Presidents Day, Rain Returns Tuesday

The weekend ends on a quiet and chilly note as skies remain clear Sunday evening and night. Temperatures fall to the lower 30s this evening and lows will be around 30 degrees with light southerly winds. Presidents Day looks spectacular with spring-like warmth returning to the region. Temperatures soar into...
WTVW

Turning Much Colder with Rain/Freezing Rain/Sleet on the Way

OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing. Winds Diminishing with Lows 22-28 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 26 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:30. WEDNESDAY: Clouds Increasing. Very Cold with Spotty Rain/Freezing Rain/Sleet Late. Highs 34-41 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 38 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNW 5-15 WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain/Freezing Rain/Sleet (Mainly Ice Northwest/Mainly Rain Southeast). Lows 27-31.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Cleveland.com

Colder with slight chance of snow: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - After a bit of spring-like weather, temperatures will grow chillier for the rest of the work week. The National Weather Service’s forecast for Wednesday calls for highs only around freezing with a slight chance of snow throughout the day. Overnight lows will fall to around 20 degrees. Conditions Thursday will be much the same with highs in the 30s and a chance for more snow showers.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day Declared For Wednesday/Thursday Amid Frigid Temps, Lingering Ice Threat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are watching a two-day winter weather event where we’re tracking a couple of waves of winter precipitation (mainly freezing rain). Here we go again! Old Man Winter delivers more frigid temps and a lingering ice threat. This event remains different from the early February event: moisture content isn’t as high, temps won’t be quite as cold, and event has shorter duration. That being said, we’ve still seen icing create issues this morning and will see more of a widespread impact by tomorrow morning. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Team) TODAY Freezing drizzle sticks around but will remain very spotty. Widespread travel issues during the day are unlikely. Temperatures remain below freezing all day long (mid 20s in DFW). (credit: CBS 11 Weather Team) TONIGHT Freezing rain (and occasional sleet) become widespread, especially in the overnight hours. Travel conditions deteriorate as the night wears on. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Team) TOMORROW Freezing rain showers will stick around throughout the morning/midday period before drifting to the east. Travel remains tough area-wide but especially north/west of DFW. Conditions could improve by the afternoon as freezing rain moves out and temps rise just above freezing. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Team) (credit: CBS 11 Weather Team) Stay warm and hang in there!    
DALLAS, TX
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild Temperatures Then A Colder End Of Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago area is in for mild temperatures for a couple more days, then a colder end to the week. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature of 33 degrees. Expect a high temperature of 44 degrees Monday and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Showers return on Tuesday, then temperatures tumble. Snow showers will be possible on Thursday and Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
UpNorthLive.com

Another colder than normal day

Another colder than normal day. Typically we would see highs in the lower to middle 30s, but today's high temperatures will be in the 16 to 28 degree range. Light wind mainly from the east...5-15 mph. The sky will be mostly cloudy with some breaks and some sun at times.
GRAYLING, MI
Columbian

Clark County forecast calls for cold days, colder nights

As easterly winds continue to make for bitterly cold temperatures overnight, National Weather Service forecasters warn Vancouver residents to take precautions to protect pets and plants. A cold snap that reached the area Tuesday brought with it the coldest temperatures of this winter season. Temperatures reached 32 degrees in the...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
YubaNet

Next week: breezy conditions return, much colder airmass with frost & mountain/foothill snow showers

Dry and mild weather continues into the weekend with another weak system early next week that will bring breezy and unsettled weather over NorCal. Visible GOES-West imagery reveals a few passing high clouds overhead on this Friday afternoon. Temperatures are generally running within several degrees of what they were this time yesterday. By the time the day wraps up, look for highs to peak in the middle 60s to low/mid 70s across Valley communities, with the warmest temps near Redding and Red Bluff.
REDDING, CA
WFMJ.com

Sharply colder Thursday, but record-challenging warmth is in the weekend forecast

A chilly bubble of high pressure will drift across the lower Great Lakes on Thursday; afternoon temperatures will be around 15 degrees cooler than Wednesday's mild readings. A brief snow flurry may be seen early in the day, but the afternoon is expected to be mostly sunny. A mainly clear sky will help temperatures to dive into the mid teens overnight.
PennLive.com

Mild, cloudy weather expected for much of the week

The end of February and beginning of March are expected to be relatively mild according to weather forecasts. Today’s forecast is mostly sunny with a high of 40 degrees. And while the sun will be hidden for much of the week, temperatures are still expected to rise. Tuesday is...
WETM

Another mild day with active weather returning tonight

Quiet weather with us today as we stay dry and see some sunshine. Highs today rise into the mid 40s as it is another mild day. Clouds are starting our morning but will be on the decrease this morning. Sunshine returns late morning and into the early afternoon. Changes occur this evening as clouds return and our next weather system moves in. An area of low pressure brings rain and snow showers to the Twin Tiers tonight. Lows tonight are in the low 20s. Behind that area of low pressure we get in a lake-effect set-up. Lake enhanced snow showers develop overnight and into early Thursday. Overall accumulation will range from a trace to 2 inches. The higher accumulation will be in higher elevations, in the Finger Lakes Region, and the northern part of the Southern Tier.
WTRF

Much colder air returns to the Ohio Valley

Thursday: Much colder today with a high of 38 degrees. It will also be breezy with winds out of the North around 9-12mph and gusts up to 25mph. Partly cloudy skies. Friday: Mostly clear skies, high of 45. Saturday: Mostly cloudy and very warm with a high of 65. Sunday:...
Wbaltv.com

Partly sunny and a little warmer for Tuesday

Meteorologist Tony Pann says today will be a mix of clouds and sun as it gets a little bit warmer than yesterday with temps in the mid 50's. Expect the warmup to last until Thursday as a cold front will enter the area that morning. It will not last long as it will warm up over the weekend with temps almost in the 70's.
