ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Murder Charges Filed Against Suspect In Killing of Salinas Police Officer Jorge Alvarado

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jlYhK_0eSoewgV00

SALINAS (BCN) — Monterey County prosecutors on Tuesday announced murder charges against a man accused of shooting and killing a Salinas police officer during a traffic stop last week .

Officer Jorge Alvarado died after pulling over a vehicle driven by Gustavo Matias Morales around 10:45 p.m. Friday on East Market Street in Salinas. Morales allegedly exited his vehicle and fired multiple rounds at Alvarado, who was able to fire, striking the suspect in the hand, according to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office.

Salinas Police Officer Jorge David Alvarado (Salinas Police Department0

Morales was set for arraignment Tuesday afternoon on charges of murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle, with a special circumstance for murder of a police officer and a firearm enhancement. The special circumstance makes the case eligible for the death penalty or a life sentence without the possibility of parole upon conviction, prosecutors said.

Flags have been flown at half staff at all municipal buildings throughout Monterey County in memory of Alvarado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Andrew Hall Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison For The Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting Of Laudemer Arboleda

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Former Contra Costa sheriff’s deputy Andrew Hall was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for the shooting death of Laudemer Arboleda, who was killed in a hail of bullets at the end of a 2018 slow-speed police pursuit in Danville. After more than an hour of emotional presentencing statements from friends and relatives of Arboleda and some who supported Hall, Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Terri Mockler sentenced the former deputy to three years in state prison for the assault and additional three years for a great bodily injury enhancement. Before issuing the sentence, Mockler told...
DANVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teen Arrested in Connection with Brazen January Shooting in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Police in Morgan Hill on Thursday arrested a 14-year-old male suspect in connection with a brazen afternoon shooting that happened in January, according to authorities. On January 16 at around 3:02 p.m., police officers in Morgan Hill responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of West Main Avenue and Crest Avenue. Arriving officers determined a verbal altercation between two male subjects led to one of them, described as a Hispanic male youth, brandishing a handgun and fired multiple times at the victim. Police said the victim was not hit, but bullets struck a nearby...
MORGAN HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect Arrested In Brazen Richmond McDonald’s Drive-Thru Assault

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A Bay Point woman wanted in a shocking road rage assault of a mother who was in her car with her children in a Richmond McDonald’s drive-thru has surrendered to police. After being the focus an intense police search for nearly a month, 29-year-old Rhyan Hodge surrendered to Richmond Police without incident on Tuesday. She was being held on two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of misdemeanor child endangerment, one felony count of assault likely to cause great bodily injury and one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident. Rhyan Hodge. (Richmond...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa Police Arrest 2 for Shooting at Unknown Victim in Vehicle

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa on Wednesday arrested two people Wednesday afternoon for shooting at an unknown victim in a vehicle, according to authorities. Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to reports of gunshots fired near the intersection of Dutton Avenue and Funston Drive in Santa Rosa. An investigation located several shell casings and one bullet that struck the tailgate of a parked truck. Police said no victim was located at the intersection. Evidence technicians processed the crimes scene as officers and detectives identified and contacted witnesses. Officers eventually located two adults believed to be responsible...
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
Salinas, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Sherri Papini Accused Of Lying To Authorities About 2016 Disappearance – ‘There Was No Kidnapping’

REDDING (CBS SF) – Sherri Papini, a Northern California woman at the center of a mysterious disappearance in 2016, was arrested by authorities Thursday for allegedly faking her own kidnapping. According to US Attorney Phillip Talbert’s office, the 39-year-old from Redding was arrested on charges of making false statements to federal law enforcement and engaging in mail fraud. “Shasta County Sheriff’s Office immediately began investigating, calling on the assistance of the FBI. Countless hours were spent following leads, all in an effort to bring this woman back to her family,” Talbert said in a statement. “Ultimately, the investigation revealed that there was...
REDDING, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Killed In Late Night Stabbing In San Francisco’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in the city’s Mission District late Wednesday night. Around 10:30 p.m., officers from the Mission Station responded to the 1800 block of Mission Street on reports of an assault. When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers and medics who responded to the scene rendered aid to the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, police said. The victim’s name has not been released. No arrests have been made in the stabbing. A description of potential suspects was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department’s tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD”.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Four Injured Including 18-Month-Old In Horrific Sonoma County Crash

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Four people including an 18-month-old child were injured Friday morning in a horrific chain reaction crash that included a Sonoma County transit bus. CHP Officer Matt Pinheiro said the crash on River Road east of Olivet Road near Windsor began when a vehicle slammed into the rear of a car making a left-hand turn into a driveway. The vehicle then pivoted into the westbound lane and collided head-on into a Sonoma County transit bus which traveled a short distance before toppling on its side in a ditch. A passerby, Pinheiro said, rushed to the crumpled vehicle and pulled the injured 18-month-old from a car seat. “It could have been so much worse had the child not been properly placed in the car seat,” Pinheiro said. The bus was also empty of passengers. The drivers of the bus, vehicles and the little girl were rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Modesto Mom Admits To Teaming Up Death Row Son To Rip Off Stimulus Checks

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 51-year-old Modesto woman pleaded guilty Friday to charges connected to a scheme with her son, who is incarcerated on San Quentin’s Death Row, to rip off thousands of dollars in federal stimulus check payments. United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said that Sheila Denise Dunlap could be facing more than 20 years in federal prison at her June 24th sentencing on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. In her plea agreement, Dunlap admitted that she conspired from March 2020 through July 2020 with her son to obtain the personal identifiable information...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Alvarado
CBS San Francisco

Man On Scooter Fatally Struck By Driver In San Francisco’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A man riding a scooter in San Francisco’s Mission District died after a collision with a vehicle on Wednesday morning, police said. The collision was first reported around 7:35 a.m. near the corner of Harrison and 22nd streets. At the scene, officers found the injured victim lying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to police. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor in the fatal collision, police said. The San Francisco medical examiner’s office is working to identify the victim. The investigation remains ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to call the Police Department’s 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” © Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Bartender Critically Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) –A San Francisco bartender is fighting her life in the hospital after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver about three weeks ago as she rode her bike home. Alexandra “Alex” Tamez had left work on her bicycle at the popular San Francisco restaurant Waterbar on Feb. 10 when she was struck. San Francisco police say it happened on Third Street near Fairfax Avenue in the Bayview at 12:35 a.m. She was left with traumatic brain injuries. The driver took off. “Shock, sadness, it’s very traumatic,” said Tamez’s mother Lisa Quiroz. “I’m so worried, I’m still so worried.” Tamez was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

14-Year-Old Found Fatally Shot Near Interstate 580 In Oakland Hills

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old was found shot and killed in the Oakland Hills on Wednesday night. Around 10:15 p.m., police responded to the area of 98th Avenue and Interstate 580 following a ShotSpotter activation. “While they were on scene, officers were advised by the Oakland department communications division of a vehicle that appeared to have been struck by gunfire in the fire of Keller Avenue and Mountain Boulevard,” Deputy Chief Drennon Lindsey said at a briefing on Thursday afternoon. Police said people inside the vehicle flagged down an ambulance nearby, pulled the teen from the vehicle...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Driver Of Stolen Van Dies In Fiery Crash In East Oakland Neighborhood; 2 Officers Hurt

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The driver of a stolen van being tracked by police was killed in a fiery crash in an East Oakland neighborhood after hitting a spike strip Wednesday. Two police officers were hurt trying to rescue the driver. Oakland police said officers were dispatched to the 8400 block of Ney at about 10:45 a.m. and located the occupied stolen van. The officers set up spike strips to try to demobilize the vehicle and avoid a pursuit. However, the van drove off after hitting the spike strip. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the van was not being actively chased...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Police#Bcn
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Suspect Arrested After Monte Rio Fatal Shooting, Sonoma County Manhunt

RIO NIDO, Sonoma County (CBS SF) — Deputies arrested a suspect Tuesday afternoon following a fatal shooting and manhunt in the Sonoma County community of Monte Rio, the sheriff’s office said. The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. in the area of Alder Road and Willow Road just south of the Russian River. Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place as deputies searched the area east of Bohemian Highway and south and east of the river. Sonoma County Sheriff tactical vehicle heads to scene of shooting in Monte Rio, March 1, 2022. (CBS) The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

20-Year-Old Palo Alto Shoplifting Suspect Arrested, Found With Nearly $20,000 In Stolen Merchandise

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Officers arrested a 20-year-old woman suspected of shoplifting from a store in Palo Alto and found her to have thousands of dollars of additional stolen merchandise in her car, police said Monday. The robbery happened Saturday afternoon at the Victoria’s Secret store at the Stanford Shopping Center. Palo Alto police officers responded after a store loss prevention officer reported that a woman was in the store who had committed prior shoplifts. As police waited outside and the loss prevention officer watched, the woman stuffed more than $1,600 worth of clothing into a bag she had brought with...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Father Shoots, Kills Himself, 3 Daughters, Chaperone Inside Sacramento Church

SACRAMENTO (KPIX 5) — Three young girls and their chaperone are dead after their father shot and killed them and then turned the gun on himself during a supervised visit at a church in Sacramento. Fear and panic reigned in this northeast Sacramento neighborhood on Monday, as more than a hundred officers responded to a report of an active shooter incident at a church. Five people were found dead, 3 of them children. At first, the residents didn’t know if a shooter was on the loose and who he was targeting. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. An employee working upstairs managed to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Suspects Ditch Car, Run From Police In San Francisco Noe Valley Chase

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One San Francisco neighborhood has seen a rash of crimes this past week. The latest took place on a dead-end street in Noe Valley. Residential video shows a white car roaring up the hill Saturday February 26th around 10:30 pm. It hits the curb and then three people take off running in different directions. A police vehicle catches up shortly after, but the suspects are nowhere to be found. About two hours later, after officers left the scene, video shows someone returning in a car. The person gets out and hops in the white car and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Camera Captures Apparent Tip Jar Theft At East Bay Pizza Parlor

LIVERMORE (KPIX 5) – Workers at one Tri-Valley pizza shop say it doesn’t get much lower than stealing money out of their tip jar, but they say that’s exactly what happened on Monday afternoon. The entire incident was captured on the shop’s security cameras. Video provided to KPIX 5 showed a man walking into the Pizza Guys restaurant on North Vasco Road in Livermore around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. He starts looking around and walks toward the back of the store. “If you’re coming in and you’re trying to get help, the first thing you do is you’re like, ‘Hey! Hello! Is anybody...
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Flags Fly at Half Staff for Salinas Police Officer Shot Dead Friday During Traffic Stop

SALINAS (CBS SF) — Flags are now being flown at half-staff at all municipal buildings throughout Monterey County in memory of a Salinas police officer killed in the line of duty as he conducted a traffic stop late Friday evening. The officer, 30-year-old Officer Jorge David Alvarado, was shot and killed while making a traffic stop at Griffin and East Market streets around 10:41 p.m. Friday, according to Salinas police Chief Roberto Filice. A suspect was arrested and is in custody as the investigation continues. “The officer stayed in the fight to the end and paid the ultimate price,” Filice said during a...
SALINAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Toddler Abducted in Sunnyvale Found Safe in Stolen Car After Daylong Search

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Jacob Jardine, a child abducted Sunday morning when the vehicle he was sitting in was stolen in Sunnyvale, has been found safe and an Amber Alert has been lifted. Sunnyvale police reported at 6:11 p.m. that a patrol officer serving a search warrant found the boy inside the car in a parking lot about four miles from where he was taken early Sunday morning. Jacob Jardine was found safe Though police say Jacob looked healthy, he was taken to a hospital as a precaution, where he’ll be reunited with his mother. “(We’re) super-excited that he was been found,” Jacob’s aunt,...
CBS San Francisco

Fleeing Suspects Arrested After Slamming Into Oakland Police Vehicles

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two suspects wanted in connection with robberies and carjackings in Oakland were in custody and weapons seized after their attempt to flee police ended in their arrests. Oakland police posted on Facebook details of the arrests that took place on Thursday night. The incident occurred in the 2700 block of San Pablo Ave. Members of OPD’s Ceasefire Division spotted two wanted suspects in a stolen vehicle. They attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects slammed their vehicle into marked patrol vehicles, causing severe damage. Fortunately, the officers escaped injury. The suspects’ vehicle was also damaged and they were taken into custody. Officers recovered two loaded firearms at the scene. Thursday’s incident came just one day after ceasefire officers arrested four known gang members believed to be connected to multiple violent crimes, including shootings throughout Oakland. Five firearms with high-capacity magazines were recovered in Wednesday’s investigation. So far this year, Oakland police officers have investigated 400-plus robberies and 80-plus carjackings. This year, officers have also recovered 212 firearms, compared to 119 recovered firearms this time last year.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
51K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy