With the NBA playoffs six weeks away, there appear to be more questions than answers about James Wiseman. The Warriors’ 7-foot center has yet to appear in a game this season as he recovers from surgery last April to repair a torn meniscus. While the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft has tremendous potential, it remains to be seen how much impact he can make for the rest of the Warriors’ 2021-22 season.

