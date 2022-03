As another pandemic winter descended, the team at Las Gemelas Cocina Mexicana in the trendy Latin market La Cosecha realized they were going to have to make serious changes. Ceviches, toasts, and other breezy offerings dominated this upscale casual Mexican eatery’s menu — not what diners typically crave when temperatures dip. Without a change, they weren’t sure the restaurant would make it through another winter in an industry that’s been hit hard by pandemic closures. Rather than just roll out a new seasonal menu, co-owners Kelly and Josh Phillips and executive chef Robert Aikens decided to rebrand, changing the name and taking a new approach to their culinary offerings (their neighboring taqueria, also called Las Gemelas, is staying put).

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO