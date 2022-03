The 29-year-old mat teacher reportedly kissed a female teen student on the lips in class. The middle school teacher had reportedly been pursuing a relationship with the 15-year-old girl. The 29-year-old man reportedly asked two other students to leave and then allegedly stood up, wrapped his arms around the female student while she was facing him, pulled her mask down and kissed her on the lips, despite her attempts to pull away.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 26 DAYS AGO