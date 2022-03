If the time it takes to prepare and eat French toast has forced you to relegate it to a weekends-only breakfast treat, then FitWaffle founder Eloise Head has a recipe that allows you to enjoy this favorite on the go. Though her recipe for Nutella-stuffed French toast sticks are still on my mind, the Cinnamon French Toast Breakfast Muffin recipe she recently shared on Instagram allows us to convert this brunch favorite into a hand-held all-day-long treat as well as create the base for a save-for-later batch.

