Washington’s statewide indoor mask mandate will end on March 12, but some local medical professionals are asking people to consider keeping their masks on. “We both understand the desire to resume a more normal way of living with COVID and have some concerns about what this could mean if COVID case trends begin increasing again,” said Taya Briley, the executive vice president of the Washington State Hospital Association. “Hospital leaders are recommending people continue to wear good masks in indoor spaces.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO