People On The Move

 3 days ago

As a recent addition to Hanbury’s design team, Jordan's role goes beyond the typical research and...

www.bizjournals.com

Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

How to Fold or Arrange a Throw Blanket on Your Couch

Whether decorative or functional, a throw blanket, when placed properly on a couch, can transform a room. "These pieces don't only provide warmth and coziness—they add pops of color and extra dimension," says Joshua Smith, interior designer and founder of Joshua Smith, Inc. If you want to bring new energy into your living room, keep reading: Learn how to expertly fold and style throw blankets on your sofa with some advice from the experts.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodhousekeeping.com

The best door furniture for your home

A front door says a lot about a house. As the entrance to your home and your safe haven, the front door marks the passage between the outside world and your inside space. We often focus on design inside our homes, but what about the outside? We may focus on our gardens as relaxing spaces, but what about our front gardens, pathways and our front doors?
INTERIOR DESIGN
The News-Gazette

Draperies & Interiors By Design

Welcome to Draperies & Interiors by Design, your one-stop shop for custom interior home and commercial design. Specializing in custom window treatments, furniture, wallcovering, upholstery, bedding, and more, Draperies & Interiors is sure to have the items to help make your house a home!. Product & Brand Offerings. Blinds, Shutters,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This Is an Unexpected Spot You’ve Never Thought to Put Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

If you’re trying to figure out how to add more color to your home, you don’t always have to pull out your paintbrush. While murals and painted arches will definitely do the trick, you might not have the time to pull these projects off properly. Don’t feel bad though! There are all sorts of creative ways to make your home more colorful and exciting. Take renter Luna Lindsay‘s 1,200-square-foot apartment in Toronto, for example, which she shares with her partner, Bruce Forrest, and her dachshund, Elmer. Originally, her apartment had gray walls and black trim, but she found a way to lighten and brighten it up with an artful mix of pastels and fresh decorating ideas. “When moving in, my now pastel palace was the complete opposite of what she’s blossomed into,” says Lindsay, a full-time content creator on Instagram and TikTok who just launched a candle business called Moonwix. “I love looking at life through color, so I knew I wanted that to be reflected where we live.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
bizjournals

Ask Marcia: Want to see more faces in Zoom meetings? Try this.

Send your leadership and team questions to Marcia Daszko at md@mdaszko.com. She works with boards, C-suite leaders and teams to pivot, innovate, accelerate and achieve bold results never before imagined. A provocative keynote and virtual speaker, strategic Deming advisor/consultant for 25+ years, she is the bestselling author of the book “Pivot Disrupt Transform.” She can be reached at www.mdaszko.com.
ZOOM
Apartment Therapy

The Game-Changing Organizer That Practically Doubled My Freezer Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My method of freezer organization has always been “just make it fit.” Most of the time, I throw the frozen foods in and arrange them barely well enough for the door to close. My rental apartment came with an old top-freezer refrigerator that can hold a decent amount of items, but it gets cluttered quickly if things aren’t stacked properly. There’s also an ice maker on one side that further cuts down on available space. But YouCopia has consistently surprised me by providing exceptional tools for organizing spots I hadn’t considered before (a lazy Susan for the fridge, a spice rack that’s its own cabinet), so I decided to give their FreezeUp Freezer Rack a try. Within minutes of opening it, my mess of bags and boxes became a wonderfully organized display.
HOME & GARDEN
Paso Robles Daily News

Templeton Concerts in the Park lineup announced

– The Templeton Community Services District has announced the lineup for the upcoming Templeton Recreation Concerts in the Park series. The ten bands selected are as follows:. June 22: The Rockin’ Bs Band (Dance, Country, Rock) June 29: Bad Obsession (Classic Rock, Pop, Dance, Country) July 6: Club Dv8...
TEMPLETON, CA
bizjournals

Davis-based BioConsortia expands work with chemical giant Mosaic

After successful field trials last year, chemical giant The Mosaic Co. has expanded its collaboration with Davis-based BioConsortia Inc. to include major Asian food-producing countries. In December 2020, the two companies negotiated a deal where Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) got exclusive rights for BioConsortia's nitrogen-fixing microbial products for some major row...
AGRICULTURE
domino

This IKEA Room Divider DIY Puts Leftover Wallpaper to Stylish Use

Faced with the now familiar dilemma of her work-from-home setup encroaching on the rest of her open-concept living room, Sally Smallwood did the one thing she could: She went to IKEA and bought a room divider. But while the collage artist’s emails were no longer staring at her after-hours, the plain black screen left a lot be desired on the design front.
INTERIOR DESIGN
bizjournals

Dayton businesswoman reflects on experiences as a mentee and mentor

The Dayton Business Journal hosted its annual Mentoring Monday event, gathering influential business women from various industries to offer coaching to other women in a casual, fast-paced atmosphere. The event was held at Sinclair Community College. Maha Kashani is one of the 2022 mentors and a senior regional sales manager...
DAYTON, OH
bizjournals

Downtown's Bijou Grille to have new owner this summer

For the first time in 32 years, the Bijou Grille downtown will have a new owner. But that owner brings with him three decades of history: Michael Greco, the longtime chef for the restaurant, will take over ownership on June 1. The restaurant at 643 Main St. has been a...
RESTAURANTS
thespruce.com

9 Things Design Experts Always Notice in Homes

Do you ever wonder what a designer's gut reaction would be if he or she set foot into your home for the first time? We were feeling equally curious, so we polled experts and asked them about the design elements that tend to stick out when visiting a new space. Before you worry about receiving critical feedback, note that many of the designers we spoke with actually noticed the positives first!
INTERIOR DESIGN

