BRISTOL – The Central CT Chambers of Commerce is seeking vendors for its annual Job & Career Fair, which returns as an in-person event April 14 at DoubleTree by Hilton. The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the hotel at 42 Century Drive, with vendor setup beginning at 7:30 a.m. Those interested in having a table at the event are encouraged to reserve their spot as soon as possible. Two lunches will be served between noon and 2 p.m.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 9 DAYS AGO