Despite Intel's tepid results, we see a compelling, underappreciated fundamental story. The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter. 2021 was a highly productive year for Intel's new CEO, Pat Gelsinger. Despite the stock's tepid results, we see a compelling, underappreciated fundamental story. Intel's “brain drain” – a key part of our thesis when we first sought to help the company confront its long-time underperformance – appears to be reversing. Since joining Intel, Mr. Gelsinger has not only brought back prominent Intel former employees but has also attracted talents from competitors such as AMD, Nvidia, Apple, and, most recently, Micron's stellar Chief Financial Officer, David Zinsner.

