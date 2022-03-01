ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Former Chapman Law Professor Faces Ethics Investigation

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQDPG_0eSocg1N00
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - Former Chapman University law professor John Eastman, who served as a legal advisor to former President Donald Trump, is facing an ethics investigation by the State Bar of California, the watchdog organization announced today.

Eastman's attorney, Randall Miller, said his client believes the investigation will exonerate him.

``Dr. Eastman, a nationally recognized constitutional attorney and scholar, represented former President Trump in several election challenges,'' Miller said in a statement. ``As was his duty as an attorney, Dr. Eastman zealously represented his client, comprehensively exploring legal and constitutional means to advance his client's interests. Subsequent to that representation, he also sought to protect his client's privileged communications `at every peril to himself,' as his ethical obligation under the California Rules of Professional Conduct and California Business and Professions Code section 6068(e)(1). Dr. Eastman expects the bar's investigation into these matters will fully exonerate him from any charges.''

The State Bar announced Tuesday that it has been investigating Eastman since September to determine if he has ``engaged in conduct in violation of California law and ethics rules governing attorneys following and in relation to the November 2020 presidential election.''

Eastman was forced out of Chapman when multiple faculty members objected to his representation of Trump, as the former president made oft-debunked claims of a ``rigged'' election that led to his defeat to Joe Biden. Eastman also attended the rally that preceded the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and provided a plan to Trump that would have then-Vice President Mike Pence block certification of the election so new state electors could be appointed who could overturn the election results.

Eastman sued the congressional Jan. 6 commission after Chapman agreed to release about 30,000 emails to the commission from his law school account. U.S. District Judge David Carter rejected Eastman's injunction request, but attorneys for Eastman and the commission are negotiating which emails would not be considered privileged and which ones could be handed over.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

California Bar Investigating Trump Lawyer for Ethic Breaches

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The State Bar of California says it is investigating well-known conservative attorney John Eastman for possible ethics violations after the one-time candidate for state attorney general argued former U.S. President Donald Trump could stay in office despite losing the 2020 election. Eastman, the former dean...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law & Crime

California State Bar Announces Ethics Investigation into Former Trump Attorney John Eastman over ‘November 2020 Presidential Election’

Conservative attorney John Eastman is currently the subject of an ethics investigation by the State Bar of California focused on his efforts to help former president Donald Trump overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Golden State’s legal licensing board announced the inquiry in a Tuesday press release...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Santa Ana, CA
Government
Local
California Education
Santa Ana, CA
Education
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
SFGate

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Law#California Law#Chapman University
MSNBC

Trump-appointed judge creates new trouble for the Voting Rights Act

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 is one of the most important pieces of federal legislation in U.S. history. It’s also seen better days. Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court effectively gutted the law in 2013, and last year, they weakened it further. Democrats in Congress have tried repeatedly to advance the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which is designed to undo the damage imposed by the conservative justices, but GOP lawmakers have blocked the bill.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Pantagraph

Tom Cullerton resigns Senate seat

SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, resigned his seat Wednesday and will reportedly plead guilty next month to federal corruption charges. Cullerton, 52, a former chairman of the Senate Labor Committee, was first elected to the Senate in 2012 and was seated in 2013. In August 2019, he was indicted on multiple charges of embezzlement for allegedly receiving pay and benefits from Teamsters Joint Council 25 while doing little or no work for the union.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy