Andy Reid Joins CBS Sports HQ

 5 days ago

Andy Reid joins Joe Musso,...

On3.com

Dallas Cowboys close to deal with free-agent-to-be wide receiver

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys are close to striking a deal with wide receiver Michael Gallup. A new contract would see Gallup become the new one-two punch for quarterback Dak Prescott in the upcoming years with CeeDee Lamb. “Cowboys have been working on a new deal...
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jason Taylor news

The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Buccaneers make right decision with new top quarterback

Perhaps Blaine Gabbert won’t be the next franchise quarterback for the Buccaneers. Is it really time for Kyle Trask to take over?. The good news from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine continues for the Buccaneers. The grim future that was rapidly approaching with Blaine Gabbert as the apparent favorite amongst the coaching staff is seeming less certain.
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To The Amari Cooper News

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has weighed in on the news surrounding wide receiver Amari Cooper. It sounds like Cooper has played his last game in Dallas. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are likely to trade or release the Pro Bowl wide receiver, who’s due a lot of money in 2022.
The Spun

49ers’ Latest Coaching Move Sparks Tom Brady Speculation

On Friday night, Adam Schefter announced that ESPN’s Brian Griese will join the San Francisco 49ers’ coaching staff for the 2022 season. His title will be quarterbacks coach. This might just seem like a standard move by the 49ers, but it has led to a ton of speculation...
247Sports

OBR Roundtable: Should the Browns franchise tag Jadeveon Clowney or David Njoku?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns have some key decisions looming on players set to hit the open market in the middle of March. The first stage of the NFL offseason is upon us, with the period for the franchise tag to be applied to pending free agents opening today. The deadline for clubs to use a franchise or transition tag is March 8th at 4 pm. For our readers, we thought a reminder of our recent brief summary of how the franchise tag works could be helpful, given the Browns could potentially be using the tag for the first time in a few years. Additionally, players on other clubs that may be of interest to the Browns will have to avoid the tag being available on the free market when free agency opens on March 16th. We will also remind you of how restricted free agency works as the Browns have one player who will be focused on during that period.
247Sports

Charlie Strong calls Miami football hiring 'really special'

The Miami Hurricanes are assembling their first staff under head coach Mario Cristobal and that will include former Louisville, Texas and USF head coach Charlie Strong, who was reported to be hired as the team’s linebackers coach on Feb. 19. Strong has now released a statement, sharing his excitement for the new job he will hold.
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Georgia football's Jordan Davis makes Todd McShay's Mount Rushmore of all-time performances

Former Georgia football star defensive lineman Jordan Davis stole the show on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 6-foot-6, 341-pounder clocked an official time of 4.78 seconds in the 40-yard dash and set a record 123-inch broad jump (most ever for player more than 300 pounds) Saturday. Todd McShay put an exclamation point on the performance, summing up Davis' skyrocketing 2022 NFL Draft stock Sunday morning.
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Savagely Responds To Colin Cowherd's Criticism Of His Style Of Play: "What's His Last Name?"

Ja Morant is the talk of the town in the NBA at the moment. The Grizzlies star is absolutely on fire, he's playing well enough to be compared to the best players in the league and has legends like Shaquille O'Neal professing their belief in how good he is at what he does. However, with all the praise that any athlete gets, there are also bound to be those that criticize.
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Derek Stingley Jr. makes case as draft's No. 1 CB

Former LSU football star Derek Stingley did not take the field for this weekend's 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, but he stated his case to be the draft's top cornerback. During Saturday's media availability, Stingley gave a short and simple answer to a question about what separates him from others.
247Sports

Chicago Bears meet with pair of intriguing WR's at NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, IN., — It's no secret that wide receiver is a big position of need for the Chicago Bears this offseason, with just Darnell Mooney signed. With Ryan Poles entering his first offseason here in Chicago, the team will have to address that need through free agency and the NFL draft.
The Spun

Monday Night Football Loses Analyst: NFL World Reacts

ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
