Andy Reid Joins CBS Sports HQ

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns have some key decisions looming on players set to hit the open market in the middle of March. The first stage of the NFL offseason is upon us, with the period for the franchise tag to be applied to pending free agents opening today. The deadline for clubs to use a franchise or transition tag is March 8th at 4 pm. For our readers, we thought a reminder of our recent brief summary of how the franchise tag works could be helpful, given the Browns could potentially be using the tag for the first time in a few years. Additionally, players on other clubs that may be of interest to the Browns will have to avoid the tag being available on the free market when free agency opens on March 16th. We will also remind you of how restricted free agency works as the Browns have one player who will be focused on during that period.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO