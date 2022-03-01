Warren woman reports unknown man walked into her apartment

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman told police that she woke up to find a strange man in her apartment.

According to a police report, a woman living in apartments in the 700 block of Buckeye St. NW called police to report that she accidentally left the door unlocked when her boyfriend went to work. She heard someone walk inside and she thought it was her boyfriend, the report stated.

She said the unknown man then came into her bedroom, however. She told police that the man was carrying a plastic bag.

The report stated that the man told her that he was looking for “Ice” and that he wanted to buy drugs. The woman said she told the man to leave and that he was in the wrong apartment, walking him to the door, but she said he refused to leave until he heard people getting off the elevator nearby.

Police looked for the man but were unable to find him.

