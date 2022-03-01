ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Pizza

By Kristina Vänni
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s possible to experience a taste of the trendy Detroit-style pizza without a trip to the Motor City. Lately, there has been a boom in demand for this deep-dish, square-cut pizza, but, in fact, this...

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Restaurant Busted for Selling Costco Cake

A Redditor has made quite an allegation about a “Red Velvet Cake for Two” he recently ordered at a restaurant. It appeared that his dessert looked just like Costco’s mini red velvet cakes with some vanilla ice cream and a little whipped cream to ‘disguise’ it. Now Costco certainly has some great desserts as well as drinks, snacks, ready-to-eat meals, and more, but it doesn’t seem quite right when you order a restaurant item that you can buy on your own.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

The 17 Best Donut Shops in Chicago

Can we collectively and respectfully rid the world of that awful phrase “guilty pleasure?” We’re only accepting pleasures from here on out—or, at least until winter ends. So the next time you’re in the mood to indulge in that little extra something sweet, shed the shame, and chow down on fluffy, fried, and glazed rings of dough whose only purpose is to inject your body with sugary goodness. From strawberry filled, chocolate covered, vanilla glazed, candy sprinkled, and cinnamon dusted, the variations really are endless. And so, with a big endorsement from us, and zero endorsements from dentists everywhere, here are our favorite donut slingers in Chicago, whether you're gearing up for Fat Tuesday (that’s New Orleans talk for Paczki Day, by the way) or simply trying to make it through a regular old Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
Greyson F

Downtown Restaurant Closes Suddenly

There's now one less place to get a burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. 4th Avenue here in Tucson has long been a melting pot of ideas and identities. It brings all kinds of people from all walks of life together. It’s a popular tourist destination and yet it houses some of the most popular bars in the city as well. And yet even with the built-in foot traffic, it isn’t always enough for some restaurants. One particular cafe and bar found itself on the short end of the stick recently, closing after just one year of business.
bizjournals

Local barbecue favorite closing after three decades in business

After 31 years of smoking and slicing meat, the owners of Willard's BBQ Junction said it will be closing its doors at the end of this week. In a post on Facebook, owner James Willard said difficulty in finding staff and rising costs contributed to the decision to close. "Since...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Oven#Pizza Crust#Detroit Style Pizza#Food Drink#Detroit Pizza#Sicilian
Food Beast

Las Vegas Thai Restaurant Accused of Lacing Menu Items with THC

Update: A previous version of this story incorrectly named Lotus of Siam as the restaurant. Secret of Siam is the restaurant accused. "I was like melting into my chair and I got all disoriented and heavy. I thought, what is happening here?" This was what alleged victim, Samantha Diaz, described after eating at Secret of Siam, a Thai restaurant in northwest Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closes, New BBQ Restaurant Moving In.

From death comes new life. At least that is the case for a once-popular restaurant and a new restaurant that is opening in its place. Honey Bear’s BBQ had previously occupied the space at 2824 North Central Avenue in Chandler. However, after the pandemic hit the restaurant industry hard, Honey Bear’s could not sustain the shutdowns, and eventually closed its doors for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
Miami Herald

Burger King Has Its Biggest, Priciest Burger Ever

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King has gone big before. In 2016 it offers a monstrosity called the Egg-Normous Buritto. This 805 calories treat offered sausage, thick-cut naturally smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, shredded cheddar cheese, and melted American cheese, plus a creamy spicy sauce all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla and served with a side of Picante Sauce.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
deseret.com

Taco Bell has 3 new menu items

Get excited because Taco Bell has some great news. Do you like the new Doritos flavor, Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch? Well, now you can get it at the fast-food chain. Taco Bell will be officially adding the Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos to the menu on Feb. 10.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Popular Breakfast Restaurant Opening New Location

Wake up early for your morning pancakes.Joseph Gonzalez/Unsplash. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And for those who enjoy a bit of sweetness in the morning, there’s nothing like well-made pancakes and other goodies during breakfast. To help satisfy those early food cravings, a popular breakfast destination in metro Phoenix is expanding to a third location.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds a Taco Bell Favorite to Its Menu

When McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report veers away from variations on hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, and varying kinds of chicken chunks, it tends to fail. McSpaghetti still exists in some global markets as does McPizza, but both failed spectacularly in the U.S. The fast-food giant has some items on...
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

Coca-Cola has 4 new drinks you’ll definitely want to try

We’re not even two full months into 2022, but The Coca-Cola Company is wasting no time in barreling forward with a major expansion. One that’s seeing the iconic beverage brand launch several new flavors that are garnering headlines. They range from Coca-Cola Starlight, which puts a space-themed twist on the classic soft drink, to a new coffee flavor. As well as the company’s first alcoholic drink.
BUSINESS
Thrillist

These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy