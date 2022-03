Rockstar is continuing to clean up its own mess, as it has released another set of massive updates for "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition." The collection launched back in November in a rocky state, which Rockstar and Take-Two later apologized for. This set of patches isn't even the first time the company has released a massive update full of fixes for the collection. As reported by The Gamer, the update for "Vice City" came in at 8.4 GB on PS4 and "San Andreas" came in at 16 GB, both of which are pretty sizable updates for games that are 20 years old.

