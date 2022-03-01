ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans must sign a free agent wide receiver

By Ian Schiller
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike many years in the past, the Tennessee Titans are one of the biggest sleeper destination spots for free agents this offseason. Professionals in Las Vegas already consider the Titans to be a contender next season and there is a lot of appeal in Nashville right...

The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
FanSided

Davante Adams might’ve confirmed Raiders interest if real estate rumors are true

Davante Adams stirred the pot, buying real estate in Las Vegas as he enters a critical free agency season. Adams has been connected to the Raiders. The Green Bay Packers are going to be the team to watch this offseason. Not only do they have to wait on the decision from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but their star wide receiver, Davante Adams, is set to hit free agency. If he is set to hit the open market, Adams will no doubt cash in on a lucrative contract.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys ‘likely’ to release star player

The Dallas Cowboys have to find ways to free up salary cap space this offseason, and it sounds like they will part with at least one of their star players in order to do that. The Cowboys are expected to release Amari Cooper prior to the start of the new league year, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Cooper is due $20 million in guaranteed money on March 20, so Dallas will likely cut him before then.
NFL
FanSided

Cowboys already have familiar face in line to replace Amari Cooper

Whenever the Cowboys decide to get rid of Amari Cooper — which ought to be by late March — they have a backup plan to replace him. The Cowboys aren’t about to pay Cooper $20 million next season, — and then $40 million combined the two years after that — to play mediocre football. The Alabama product’s production has gone down the last few years, and this season he was oft-injured and failed to produce 1,000 yards through the air.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers make right decision with new top quarterback

Perhaps Blaine Gabbert won’t be the next franchise quarterback for the Buccaneers. Is it really time for Kyle Trask to take over?. The good news from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine continues for the Buccaneers. The grim future that was rapidly approaching with Blaine Gabbert as the apparent favorite amongst the coaching staff is seeming less certain.
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 free agents the Bengals must avoid signing in 2022 NFL free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals were on the precipice of a Super Bowl championship but fell just short of their ultimate goal. It’s disappointing for sure, though it shouldn’t be forgotten just how much progress Cincinnati made in a year, going from four wins to 10. The Bengals are built to compete for years to come, though they still have work to do this offseason, which starts with the 2022 NFL free agency period. Cincinnati’s offensive line allowed quarterback Joe Burrow to be sacked a combined 70-plus times in the whole season, an alarming number of hits for someone who just recovered from a season-ending knee injury to be taking. That cannot continue to happen. The Bengals have spoken about how they plan to pay up for an offensive lineman in free agency, which is a smart plan, given how much cap space they possess. Cincinnati could also use an upgrade at the tight end spot. However, the Bengals need to make the right choices at both positions in free agency. That said, here are two free agents that the Bengals must avoid signing.
NFL
Eagles a threat to steal Packers All-Pro LB in free agency

If Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell were to leave for free agency, there is reported interest from the Philadelphia Eagles. The Philadelphia Eagles are in a great position entering the 2022 league year, They not only have three first-round NFL Draft picks, but they also have over $20 million in cap space to spend. That could help them make a run at some top free agents. It appears they may have their eyes set on one.
NFL
FanSided

NFL Twitter goes off on drama king Aaron Rodgers for so-called update

Twitter users were not pleased about the Aaron Rodgers “update” report on Friday night during the NFL Combine. On Friday night, diehard NFL fans received an update from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, and it had to do with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, the report did not reveal Rodgers’ announcement on where he’ll play in 2022. Rather, it was that he is “truly torn” about whether he wants to play in Green Bay or somewhere else.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Brian Griese news

While the Monday Night Football broadcast booth is gaining a new analyst in Troy Aikman, it’s also officially losing one in Brian Griese. The former NFL quarterback is leaving ESPN to become the new quarterbacks’ coach for the San Francisco 49ers, per Adam Schefter. Griese and head coach...
NFL
FanSided

Kayvon Thibodeaux sees football as a chess match

INDIANAPOLIS — Kayvon Thibodeaux wants to apply pressure. On chess boards and quarterbacks. On Friday morning, the former star Oregon edge rusher spoke to a group of tired media folks at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. In his more than 20 minutes speaking, Thibodeaux conveyed a love of chess, harkening back to childhood times with his uncles in South Central Los Angeles.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers have a new legitimate QB option in the mix to start

It looks like the Buccaneers could start to move away from the lunacy that is Blaine Gabbert as a starter. Day one of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine should leave Buccaneers fans feeling great. After a few weeks of bad news on a far too consistent basis, it looks like Tampa should be in position to salvage a difficult offseason on the free agent front.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings show lack of confidence in Kirk Cousins at NFL Combine

The Minnesota Vikings are doing their homework on quarterbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine. Could they be looking at Kirk Cousins’ replacement?. The Minnesota Vikings have a new general manager in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach in Kevin O’Connell, but the quarterback entering 2022, for now, is Kirk Cousins. The veteran is entering the final year of his contract, and recent news indicated that he would not be taking a discount on a contract extension with the team.
NFL
AL.com

Thin group at wide receiver must prove itself for Auburn this spring

We’re taking a look at each position group as Auburn prepares to open spring practice on March 14. The third of an 11-part series looks at the wide receivers. Who emerges at quarterback is hardly the only question facing Auburn’s offense this offseason. The Tigers also need to figure out who will step up on the other end of those passes in 2022.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Kyle Davidson already making first Blackhawks changes

Kyle Davidson hasn’t even been the full-time Chicago Blackhawks General Manager for a week and he is already making major changes. He obviously has some big player decisions to make over the coming weeks leading into the trade deadline but he made some front office moves first. They let...
NHL
FanSided

Watch: Grayson Allen appears to trip another Bulls player

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen might’ve gotten away with another trip against the Chicago Bulls. In their first matchup since Allen was called for a flagrant-2 and subsequently suspended for his hard foul on Bulls guard Alex Caruso, the former Duke star was at it again. The first time around, Allen’s foul on Caruso led to serious injury.
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Updated 2022 NBA Draft big board top-5 for March

The Detroit Pistons have been playing better of late, but are still very likely to end with one of the bottom three records in the NBA. That does not guarantee a top-3 pick, and Detroit could drop as low as the 7th pick if the current standings held up and they finished with the third-worst record.
NBA
FanSided

Steelers: Mason Rudolph sounds thrilled for life without Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph said Ben Roethlisberger had “leeway” in the team’s offense. With Ben Roethlisberger retiring from the NFL, Mason Rudolph is the de facto starting quarterback on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ depth chart. He filled in for an injured Roethlisberger during the 2019 season and has the most experience at the position.
NFL

