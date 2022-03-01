ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better Things Is One of TV’s Best Things

By Jen Chaney, @chaneyj
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is rare for a TV series to shine a full, unfiltered light on the experiences of middle-aged women. And Just Like That … tried to but mostly whiffed on the opportunity to show women in their 50s living complicated, sometimes challenging, but nevertheless fulfilling lives. But long before Miranda Hobbes...

www.vulture.com

Vulture

ITYSL Creators Developing Honestly Who Cares We’re Watching It

A cosmic gumbo is cooking! I Think You Should Leave creators Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin are working on their next project that may or may not need a focus group that hates mother-in-laws. HBO green-lit the pilot Computer School from the duo; according to Deadline, the pitch was initially sold the idea to Hulu who eventually passed on the script, leaving HBO Max to take it straight to pilot. The pilot follows a recent high-school grad and his uncle, played by Robinson, attend the same computer class in suburban Michigan. Robinson and Kanin first met as writers on Saturday Night Live and co-created the Comedy Central series Detroiters. Both are writing and executive-producing the project and Andrew Gaynord will direct. Time to celebrate with some sloppy steaks!
TV SERIES
Stamford Advocate

The Final Season of ‘Better Things’ Is a Moment of Change for TV

“Better Things,” launching its fifth and final season February 28, is not the highest-profile show to have recently announced its conclusion, or the flashiest. But its time on FX has been a small-scale triumph both of art and of persistence — and a moment in TV history that seems to be flickering out of view.
TV SERIES
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
Vulture

Alan Ladd Jr., Producer Involved in 14 Best Picture Nominees, Dead at 84

Alan Ladd Jr., the producer who green-lit Star Wars and worked on 14 Best Picture–nominated films, has died. He was 84. Ladd was known for being a stand-up guy and an all-around nice fellow. “There are snakes in this business and then there’s Alan Ladd,” director Richard Donner was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. Ladd’s daughter broke the news in a Facebook post. No cause of death was given.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Celia Imrie
Person
Sam Fox
Person
Mikey Madison
Person
Diedrich Bader
Person
Pamela Adlon
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Better Things#Baseball Cards#Fx#Hulu
Vulture

The Best Comedy Books of 2022 (So Far)

What even is a “comedy book”? That’s not a distinction used on signs hanging over a shelf in many if any bookstores, nor is it used to narrow a search at any online booksellers, and it’s not something publishers, editors, or critics use. It’s kind of an umbrella title we use here to describe a book about comedy or an adjacent figure or subject. Like obscenity or passive-aggressive behavior, it’s hard to define in the abstract; we just know it when we see it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vulture

In the Euphoria Finale, Real Life and Our Life Collide

The season-two finale of Euphoria has been heavily criticized on social media for all the things it did not do: Give more screen time to Hunter Schafer’s Jules, address where the hell Rue’s missing suitcase is or whether Laurie the drug dealer still wants her money, let Kat do basically anything. From a plot perspective, Sam Levinson, the show’s creator and sole writer and director during season two, left a lot of questions unanswered.
TV SERIES
Boston Globe

Like all good things, ‘Better Things’ must come to an end

NEW YORK — “Better Things” showrunner Pamela Adlon always has a specific vision and message in her work. So when it came to filming the comedy’s fifth season there were certain non-negotiables, and one was that Celia Imrie — who plays Adlon’s cheeky mother, Phil — had to be a part of it.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Euphoria’s Angus Cloud Recommends a Good Cry

Spoilers for the Euphoria season two finale “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” below. Nearly every character in Euphoria’s wide ensemble is actually many different people, their identity shifting depending on whom they’re with — friends, family, love interests, strangers. The tempest of events in the series’s second season is fueled by lies, mistruths, and betrayals, from Rue’s relapse to Lexi mining her friends’ lives for Our Life content to whatever cartoonishly evil move Nate is making at any given moment. But Angus Cloud’s Fezco never seems quite as at odds with himself as everyone else, and that surety (plus a burgeoning relationship with Lexi) elevated the character to fan favorite after he outlived the death Euphoria creator, writer, and director Sam Levinson planned for Fez at the end of season one.
TV SERIES
Vulture

How to Pitch Vulture

If you’re reading this, it’s because you sought out information on how to pitch Vulture or an editor directed you here. We know that pitching outlets such as ourselves can be vexing, and while we can’t eliminate all the vexation from the process, this guide will hopefully keep it to a minimum.
OBITUARIES
Vulture

Desus & Mero Keeps the Brand Strong, Returns With Weekly Episodes

Desus & Mero returns to Showtime on March 10 with a few behind-the-scenes changes to the production. Instead of episodes twice a week like previous seasons, the duo will be releasing only one episode weekly. The Bodega Boys have added their first official showrunner, J.D. Amato, who was the executive producer of The Chris Gethard Show and a senior field producer of The Problem With Jon Stewart. According to Deadline, Desus and Mero want to “get back to basics” and focus on one weekly episode. As the season progresses, the show will include more digital content and field pieces. Per Variety, upcoming guest appearances include Mark Wahlberg, Tom Holland, Pusha T, and Damson Idris. The series premieres, with their first guest, Denzel Washington, on March 10 at 11 p.m., so you don’t have to avoid any bookings till the next night.
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Murphy-verse Is Moving to Hulu

American Horror Story: The Streaming Wars continues. The flagship shows of Ryan Murphy’s filmography — American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and Pose — will all stream on Hulu, the platform announced. Past seasons of Crime Story and Pose were previously available on Netflix, but the streamer’s license has since expired. Among the additions to the Hulu library include Impeachment: American Crime Story, which hits streaming for the first time on March 7 along with the first, second, and third and final season of Pose. The new agreement also applies to future seasons of American Horror Story, which was already on Hulu and returns in the fall, and American Crime Story, which is next set to tackle Studio 54. Murphy has an ongoing development deal at Netflix and has also produced shows and movies including The Politician, Hollywood, and The Prom. (As for Glee? That one’s caught in streaming limbo after leaving Netflix last month.) No word on the future streaming fates of American Love Story and American Sports Story yet — but we’re sure you’ll have enough to catch up on in the meantime.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Camila Cabello Is Winning the Breakup on ‘Bam Bam’

Camila Cabello is past dropping hints about her breakup with Shawn Mendes — her new single “Bam Bam,” and its accompanying music video, is a bona fide breakup bop. “You said you hated the ocean, but you’re surfin’ now,” Cabello opens the song. You know who’s surfin’ now? And she follows it up with an even hotter burn: “I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house.” But as fun as that shade is, “Bam Bam” is really about Cabello bouncing back. The video is an age-old concept: Newly single girl picks herself up, goes out with her friends, pours wine on herself, sings in the rain, ends the night throwing a dance party in a laundromat. (Okay, maybe not quite.) “I was barely standin’, but now I’m dancin’,” she sings over a jaunty Latin-pop track with a bit of help from old friend Ed Sheeran, reteaming after 2019’s “South of the Border.” “Señorita” who?
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

SNL Adds 3 New Writers for Season 47

John Mulaney joining the (extra star-studded) Five-Timers Club isn’t the only new bit of SNL news this weekend. A source close to the show has confirmed that three new writers have been hired to the season 47 writing staff: Rosebud Baker, Clare O’Kane, and Nicole Sun. All three writers have previously worked on projects starring and/or created by current and past SNL writer-performers: Baker — who was also one of Vulture’s 2021 Comedians You Should Know — was a writer on season one of That Damn Michael Che, O’Kane was a writer on Shrill, and Sun was a writer on Mike O’Brien’s A.P. Bio.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Why Killing Eve’s Legacy Will Live On

Since the first season aired in 2018, we’ve been obsessed with Killing Eve. Like, really obsessed — maybe a little too much, seeing as it’s a show about a psychopathic assassin who loves killing people almost as much as she loves designer clothes. (Who would’ve guessed we’d ever be rooting for a villain who strangles a woman with a garden hose?) The Killing Eve pilot alone was like nothing ever seen on television before, thanks to the dazzling costumes, the world-spanning locales (conveyed in luscious candy-colored block fonts), the performances, the sharp writing, and the narrative twists and glorious about-faces that subverted our expectations at every turn. The twisted, passionate relationship between assassin Villanelle and former MI5 agent Eve made them one of the most fascinating couples in television history and paralleled our own obsessive feelings about the show.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Dua Lipa Teaches Jimmy Fallon Her ‘Don’t Start Now’ TikTok Dance

Dua Lipa is reclaiming the viral TikTok dance she accidentally created in 2017. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she talked about her dance evolution and how she grew from the criticism of her stage performances. “‘She looks like she’s trying to put a shoe on in a rush or something’,” said Lipa about the comments online. However, she doesn’t hold any grudges. “I think it’s okay. When I look back on it, and the reason that we’re talking about this, is because I’ve brought it back. I’m doing it on my tour; I’m reclaiming it.” Lipa is currently incorporating the moves during “Don’t Start Now” while on tour. She discusses how the meme caused her pain and encouraged her to work harder as a performer. “It caused me a lot of grief; I was being bullied online. It wasn’t very nice. I can look at it from a different perspective,” she said, “I look back on it with such fondness because it helped me grow into the artist I wanted to become.” Fallon asked if she could show him the dance and an audience member enthusiastically yelled, “Yes!” as Fallon got up to learn a thing or two. However, he could not keep up with her as the Roots began to play “Don’t Start Now.” Dua Lipa can check in on Fallon in a year or two to see if he’s been practicing his moves.
THEATER & DANCE

