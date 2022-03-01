ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nice tops Versailles to reach 1st French Cup final since ’97

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NICE, France (AP) — Amine Gouiri scored one goal and set up Kasper Dolberg for the other as top-flight Nice beat fourth-tier Versailles 2-0 on Tuesday to reach the French Cup final for the first time in 25 years.

Nice won the last of its three French Cups in 1997 and will meet the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Nantes and Monaco on May 8 at Stade de France.

Coach Christophe Galtier remains on course for a second straight trophy after guiding northern club Lille to the league title last season before leaving to join Nice.

Galtier’s team was missing captain Dante and in-form winger Justin Kluivert through suspension. Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram headed just over from a corner in the 12th minute.

The home side pressured late in the first half but Versailles players packed the defense and threw themselves at every shot.

It was smoother after the break for Nice once Gouiri scored in the 48th minute, chesting down a cross from the right and placing the ball into the top left corner.

Gouiri showed great skill to beat three players before setting up the Denmark striker Dolberg for a neat finish in the 73rd.

Five-time winner Monaco goes to three-time champion Nantes on Wednesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

