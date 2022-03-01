ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings fill out staff, hire Greg Manusky as inside LB coach

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have finalized their staff under head coach Kevin O’Connell, hiring six more assistants including former player Greg Manusky as the inside linebackers coach.

The Vikings announced Tuesday they’ve added Manusky, assistant wide receivers coach Tony Sorrentino, assistant defensive line coach A’Lique Terry, offensive quality control assistant Derron Montgomery, defensive quality control assistant Steve Donatell and pass game specialist/game management coordinator Ryan Cordell.

Manusky will enter his 32nd year in the NFL, including his 19th as a coach. He played in the league as a linebacker from 1988-99, including three seasons with the Vikings.

Donatell is the son of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Cordell worked with new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in both the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers organizations.

Including the three strength and conditioning coaches, the Vikings retained six assistants from the previous regime on their 27-person coaching staff.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Amari Cooper will be cut, and these 4 teams can use him

The Cowboys are on the verge of the unthinkable: Cutting Amari Cooper. All signs are pointing to Dallas moving on, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter expecting the release to come before the start of the league’s new year, as Cooper is due $20M shortly after. Releasing Cooper will be...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Manusky
Person
Ryan Cordell
FanSided

Bruce Arians takes shot at Patriots over Rob Gronkowski trade

The New England Patriots have done extremely well to move beyond the historically successful Tom Brady era and into a new one that seems poised to enjoy sustained success with Mac Jones presiding over the offense. Before the Patriots landed the Alabama star in last year’s draft, though, it was...
NFL
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Buccaneers make right decision with new top quarterback

Perhaps Blaine Gabbert won’t be the next franchise quarterback for the Buccaneers. Is it really time for Kyle Trask to take over?. The good news from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine continues for the Buccaneers. The grim future that was rapidly approaching with Blaine Gabbert as the apparent favorite amongst the coaching staff is seeming less certain.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Lb#Ap#The Minnesota Vikings#The Cleveland Browns
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys ‘likely’ to release star player

The Dallas Cowboys have to find ways to free up salary cap space this offseason, and it sounds like they will part with at least one of their star players in order to do that. The Cowboys are expected to release Amari Cooper prior to the start of the new league year, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Cooper is due $20 million in guaranteed money on March 20, so Dallas will likely cut him before then.
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
On3.com

Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Florida hosts Detroit after shutout win

Detroit Red Wings (24-25-6, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Florida Panthers (36-13-5, second in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -302, Red Wings +243; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit Florida after the Panthers shut out Ottawa 3-0. Sergei Bobrovsky earned the victory in the net...
NHL
The Associated Press

AP source: 49ers hire Brian Griese as QBs coach

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are hiring ESPN analyst Brian Griese as their new quarterbacks coach. A person familiar with the move said Friday that Griese will leave the “Monday Night Football” booth to join coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the hiring.
NFL
The Associated Press

Syracuse begins search for women’s basketball coach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse will begin a national search for a new women’s basketball coach, athletic director John Wildhack announced Friday. The announcement comes two days after the Orange (11-18, 4-14 Atlantic Coast Conference) concluded their season under acting head coach Vonn Read with a sixth straight loss, 88-69 to Clemson in the ACC Tournament, a team Syracuse defeated by 40 points in December.
SYRACUSE, NY
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Brian Griese news

While the Monday Night Football broadcast booth is gaining a new analyst in Troy Aikman, it’s also officially losing one in Brian Griese. The former NFL quarterback is leaving ESPN to become the new quarterbacks’ coach for the San Francisco 49ers, per Adam Schefter. Griese and head coach...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Derek Carr reports

The Las Vegas Raiders finished 10-7 and made the NFL playoffs (thanks to a wild final game of the season), which is saying something given all the issues that could have derailed the franchise early on in the 2021-2022 season. A big part of the reason the Raiders were able...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

786K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy