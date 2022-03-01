ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Exposures to FD&C synthetic color additives from over-the-counter medications and vitamins in United States children and pregnant women

By Ruwan Thilakaratne
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) synthetic color additives (SCAs) have been associated with attentional and behavioral problems in children. Efforts to quantify exposure have focused on foods, while the contribution of medications and supplements remains...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

A Common Over-The-Counter Drug Could Treat Long COVID, Case Study Reports

Two patients with long COVID in California have almost completely alleviated their symptoms by taking daily antihistamines, according to a newly published case report. While the evidence is anecdotal, the remarkable results aren't without precedent, and the authors hope the stories they have detailed can give patients hope and point researchers in the right direction for investigating future treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
Nature.com

A reference set of clinically relevant adverse drug-drug interactions

The accurate and timely detection of adverse drug-drug interactions (DDIs) during the postmarketing phase is an important yet complex task with potentially major clinical implications. The development of data mining methodologies that scan healthcare databases for drug safety signals requires appropriate reference sets for performance evaluation. Methodologies for establishing DDI reference sets are limited in the literature, while there is no publicly available resource simultaneously focusing on clinical relevance of DDIs and individual behaviour of interacting drugs. By automatically extracting and aggregating information from multiple clinical resources, we provide a scalable approach for generating a reference set for DDIs that could support research in postmarketing safety surveillance. CRESCENDDI contains 10,286 positive and 4,544 negative controls, covering 454 drugs and 179 adverse events mapped to RxNorm and MedDRA concepts, respectively. It also includes single drug information for the included drugs (i.e., adverse drug reactions, indications, and negative drug-event associations). We demonstrate usability of the resource by scanning a spontaneous reporting system database for signals of DDIs using traditional signal detection algorithms.
FDA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Vitamins#Vitamin#Science And Technology#Over The Counter#Sca#Fd C Red No
Nature.com

Association between FIASMA psychotropic medications and reduced risk of intubation or death in individuals with psychiatric disorders hospitalized for severe COVID-19: an observational multicenter study

The acid sphingomyelinase (ASM)/ceramide system may provide a useful framework for better understanding SARS-CoV-2 infection and the repurposing of psychotropic medications functionally inhibiting the acid sphingomyelinase/ceramide system (named FIASMA psychotropic medications) against COVID-19. We examined the potential usefulness of FIASMA psychotropic medications in patients with psychiatric disorders hospitalized for severe COVID-19, in an observational multicenter study conducted at Greater Paris University hospitals. Of 545 adult inpatients, 164 (30.1%) received a FIASMA psychotropic medication upon hospital admission for COVID-19. We compared the composite endpoint of intubation or death between patients who received a psychotropic FIASMA medication at baseline and those who did not in time-to-event analyses adjusted for sociodemographic characteristics, psychiatric and other medical comorbidity, and other medications. FIASMA psychotropic medication use at baseline was significantly associated with reduced risk of intubation or death in both crude (HR"‰="‰0.42; 95%CI"‰="‰0.31"“0.57; p"‰<"‰0.01) and primary inverse probability weighting (IPW) (HR"‰="‰0.50; 95%CI"‰="‰0.37"“0.67; p"‰<"‰0.01) analyses. This association was not specific to one FIASMA psychotropic class or medication. Patients taking a FIASMA antidepressant at baseline had a significantly reduced risk of intubation or death compared with those taking a non-FIASMA antidepressant at baseline in both crude (HR"‰="‰0.57; 95%CI"‰="‰0.38"“0.86; p"‰<"‰0.01) and primary IPW (HR"‰="‰0.57; 95%CI"‰="‰0.37"“0.87; p"‰<"‰0.01) analyses. These associations remained significant in multiple sensitivity analyses. Our results show the potential importance of the ASM/ceramide system framework in COVID-19 and support the continuation of FIASMA psychotropic medications in these patients and the need of large- scale clinical trials evaluating FIASMA medications, and particularly FIASMA antidepressants, against COVID-19.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Urban Milwaukee

First Death from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) Associated with COVID-19 Reported in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has confirmed a child in Wisconsin died from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19. The child lived in southeast Wisconsin and was under 10 years old. There have been 183 MIS-C cases reported in Wisconsin since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first case to result in a death. DHS will not be disclosing any additional patient information to protect privacy and out of respect for the family.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MedicalXpress

Researchers evaluate safety of popular method of sterilization

When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2002 approved hysteroscopic sterilization, a less invasive type of permanent contraception branded as Essure, it was considered a turning point in birth control. But then thousands of people reported having adverse experiences following the procedure—including pelvic pain, abnormal bleeding, and the need for additional surgeries—prompting the FDA to mandate a clinical trial to assess the product's safety.
HEALTH
Nature.com

This US Supreme Court case could derail Biden’s climate plan

Controversial lawsuit has put the US government’s ability to slash carbon emissions on the line. You have full access to this article via your institution. The US Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week in a controversial lawsuit that could deal yet another blow to President Joe Biden’s climate agenda. Depending on how the court rules, the lawsuit has the power not only to prevent the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from regulating future greenhouse-gas emissions, but also to potentially reshape other US agencies’ regulatory powers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

FDA issues warnings for food items, diet supplements, cosmetics and over-the-counter medications from Family Dollars in six states after Arkansas facility inspection uncovered over 1,100 dead rodents

More than 1,100 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday as the chain issued a voluntary recall affecting items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. A consumer complaint prompted officials to inspect the West Memphis, Arkansas,...
HEALTH
The Press

CPAP for Sleep Apnea Not as Effective in the Very Elderly

CPAP for Sleep Apnea Not as Effective in the Very Elderly. FRIDAY, Feb. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment may not benefit very elderly individuals with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published in the January issue of Sleep Medicine.
HEALTH
MyStateline.com

Liposomal vitamin C vs. vitamin C

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What’s the difference between liposomal vitamin C and vitamin C?. It is important to monitor your health so you know when to give your body the boost it needs against infection and disease. Vitamin C supplements protect your body and nurture your immune system to create a stronger you. Both vitamin C and liposomal vitamin C are great for your health, but what’s the difference between the two?
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers investigate how opioid use affects offspring in rats

New research from scientists at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University suggests opioid use before pregnancy—even if not used during pregnancy itself—could result in a higher likelihood that a mother's male offspring will develop type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome, conditions that increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Peer reviewers' dilemmas: a qualitative exploration of decisional conflict in the evaluation of grant applications in the medical humanities and social sciences

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 70 (2022) Cite this article. Independent evaluations of grant applications by subject experts are an important part of the peer-review system. However, little is known about the real-time experiences of peer reviewers or experts who perform reviews of a grant application independently. This study sought to gain insight into this stage of the grant evaluation process by observing how experts conduct an independent review in near real time. Using the think aloud approach and Critical Decision Method of interviewing, in-depth interviews were conducted with 16 peer reviewers from a range of roles and disciplines within the medical humanities and social sciences. Participants were asked to think aloud while reviewing applications to different grant schemes from a single prestigious funder. The analysis shows reviewers encountered five dilemmas during the evaluation process. These dilemmas were related to whether or not one should (1) accept an invitation to review, (2) rely exclusively on the information presented in the application, (3) pay attention to institutional prestige, (4) offer comments about aspects that are not directly related to academics' area of expertise, and (5) to take risks and overlook shortcomings rather than err on the side of caution. In order to decide on the appropriate course of action, reviewers often engaged in a series of deliberations and trade-offs-varying in length and complexity. However, their interpretation of what was 'right' was influenced by their values, preferences and experiences, but also by relevant norms and their understanding of the funder's guidelines and priorities. As a result, the way reviewers approached the identified dilemmas was idiosyncratic and sometimes diametrically opposed to other reviewers' views, which could lead to variation in peer-review outcomes. The dilemmas we have uncovered suggest that peer reviewers engage in thoughtful considerations during the peer-review process. We should, therefore, be wary of reducing the absence of consensus as resulting from biased, instinctive thinking. Rather, these findings highlight the diversity of values, priorities and habits and ways of working each reviewer brings to the fore when reviewing the applicants and their project proposals and call for further reflection on, and study of, this "invisible work" to better understand and continue to improve the peer-reviewing process.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Parent"“offspring conflict and its outcome under uni-and biparental care

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05877-6, published online 07 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Sandra Steiger was incorrectly indicated as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Jacqueline Sahm. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to Jacqueline.Sahm@uni-bayreuth.de. The original Article has...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy