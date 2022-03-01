ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

US defender John Brooks to leave Wolfsburg at end of season

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — United States defender John Brooks will leave Wolfsburg at the end of the current German season.

The 29-year-old Brooks has been with Wolfsburg since 2017, making 136 appearances across all competitions.

“I’d like to thank the VfL Wolfsburg management for their honest discussions, but I’ve decided to take on a new challenge once again,” Brooks said Tuesday on the club website.

“I’ve had the opportunity to play football at a high level for five years and it’s obviously not easy for me to leave after such a long time. I wish the team and the entire club all the best and will give my all for VfL until my last game.”

It’s been a mixed season for Wolfsburg, which played in the group stage of the Champions League for the first time since the 2015-16 season but has been mired in the lower half of the Bundesliga table and is currently 12th. Brooks has played 21 of a possible 24 Bundesliga games this season, starting 19.

Brooks has played 45 times for the U.S. national team, most recently in September.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Dominguez and Austin host Inter Miami

Inter Miami CF (0-0-1) vs. Austin FC (1-0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC -155, Inter Miami CF +440, Draw +280; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Cecilio Dominguez leads Austin into a matchup with Inter Miami after scoring two goals against Cincinnati. Austin was 9-21-4 overall in the 2021 season...
MLS
The Independent

Carli Lloyd rips former teammates after she refused to take knee: They ‘became more about building a brand’

Carli Lloyd, a former soccer player on Team USA, has criticised her former teammates for focusing more on “building a brand” than fighting for the team. Ms Lloyd was the only US player who refused to kneel to protest racism ahead of the bronze medal match against Australia during the Tokyo Olympics in August. She also stayed standing during previous games. “What we had in the last several years was not a good culture,” she told the Fox Sports State of the Union podcast. “The mentality changed and it became toxic.” When asked what specifically made the team culture...
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

Friday Sports in Brief

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chandler Smith used a brilliant final lap Friday night to hold off both Daytona winner Zane Smith and boss Kyle Busch to win the Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was the third victory in 40 career starts for Smith, a 19-year-old...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolfsburg#Ap#German#Vfl Wolfsburg#The Champions League
Reuters

WTA roundup: Dayana Yastremska powers into Lyon semis

2022-03-05 08:07:12 GMT+00:00 - Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine, a week removed from fleeing her war-torn home country with her 15-year-old sister, continued a formidable performance by upsetting Italian fifth seed Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Friday to reach the semifinals at the Open 6e Sens Metropole in Lyon, France.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Sport can repay its debt and prove its worth at a time of gloom and fear

As the world turned dark this week, with that sudden, seasick sideways lurch into subs and silos and nuclear threat, it became necessary to stop listening to sports radio, watching sports news TV and following online sports feeds, mainly to avoid the very real prospect of accidentally hearing about the end of the world from Ray Parlour.
FIFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

786K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy