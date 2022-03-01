ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Fans send off the LSU women’s basketball team ahead of SEC Tournament in Nashville

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team had fans send them off to Nashville ahead of the SEC Tournament. The team was greeted...

Related
WAFB

No. 5 LSU drops heartbreaker to No. 10 Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU gymnastics dropped their final Southeastern Conference meet of the season to No. 10 Kentucky 197.500-197.450. With the meet tied at 197.275 apiece and LSU’s Sarah Edwards anchoring their floor routine and she would score a 9.925 to give LSU a total score of 197.450. Kentucky’s Josie Angeny would get a redo on beam, for an apparent equipment malfunction and score a 9.825 to give the Wildcats the win over the Tigers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU football adds transfer Daniels to 2022 roster

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jayden Daniels, a three-year starter at quarterback for Arizona State, is transferring to LSU, head coach Brian Kelly announced on Sunday. Daniels helped the Sun Devils to an 18-12 mark and two bowl appearances in his three seasons at Arizona State. Daniels joins the Tigers after passing for over 6,000 yards and 32 touchdowns in 30 games at Arizona State. He added 1,288 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in becoming one of the best all-around players in the Pac-12 over the past three years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Kentucky upsets No. 2 seed LSU 78-63 in SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The No. 6 ranked LSU Tigers and the no. 2 seed in the Southeastern Conference were upset by the No. 7 seed Kentucky Wildcats 76-63 on Friday, March 4 from the Bridgestone Arena. The Tigers got off to a slow start missing their first four shots...
NASHVILLE, TN
WAFB

HOW TO WATCH: #25 Alabama vs. LSU on WAFB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU men’s basketball will try to end the regular season on a high note at home after a heartbreaking one-point loss on the road in Fayetteville, Ark. on Wednesday, March 2. Tipoff for #25 Alabama vs. LSU at the Maravich Center is scheduled for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
