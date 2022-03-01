ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson: The Great Dissenter?

By Staci Zaretsky
 6 days ago

A good, hard-hitting dissent can make us think about the law in a different way and give us a pathway forward. [It can remind]...

Biden urges return to office

WASHINGTON — For the second time in a week, President Biden on Friday urged for an end to remote work, framing the much-delayed return to the office for millions of white-collar workers as necessary for the United States to move beyond the pandemic. “Because of the progress we’ve made...
Fortune

Meet Biden Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former public defender who could become the first Black woman to serve as a justice

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. President Joe Biden said on Friday that he will nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. If confirmed, she will be the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the U.S. Her confirmation would also mean that four women would sit together on the nine-member court for the first time.
MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
bloomberglaw.com

Justices Side With Defense in Gun-Sentencing Law Dispute (1)

Successive storage-unit burglaries in one night just one ‘occasion’. Ruling curbs mandatory minimums in federal repeat-offender law. Multiple burglaries in a single criminal episode didn’t happen on different “occasions,” so they count as just one prior conviction under a three-strikes federal sentencing law, the U.S. Supreme Court said.
abovethelaw.com

Republican Legislators Ask SCOTUS To Make Them King Of Elections, NBD

Rebuffed by the lower federal courts and with the filing deadline right around the corner, Republicans have thrown a Hail Mary pass to the Supreme Court. Well, two passes, in fact, since legislators from both states have filed emergency petitions asking the Justices to wade in and toss out the maps based on the “independent state legislature” theory.
abovethelaw.com

Ilya Shapiro’s Voice Was The Lesser One After Being Drowned Out Mid-Presentation At This Law School

Cacophony is a beautiful word. Usually defined as a harsh discordant mixture of sounds, for whatever reason I’ve associated the word with a large amount of birds chirping. The word sprang to my mind thanks to a tipster who shared a video of Ilya Shapiro (trying?) to speak at a UC Hastings FedSoc event about Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
abovethelaw.com

Palin Judge Doesn’t Know What Push Notifications Are, But Knows They’re No Big Deal

When jurors found in favor of the defendants in Sarah Palin’s defamation suit against the New York Times, US District Judge Jed Rakoff must have thought he stuck the landing. Having already dismissed the case in open court while the jury was deliberating, he had handily saved the parties the necessity of yet another trial if the Second Circuit overruled him again.
abovethelaw.com

Lawyers Might Make Good Jurors

There is an understanding among legal professionals, and the general population at large, that lawyers are rarely selected to be jurors. Perhaps this is because attorneys do not want fellow legal professionals to apply their legal training and experiences to legal matters by serving as jurors since this could negatively impact a case. This may also be because lawyers do not always meet the demographic background that lawyers want of jurors who will be deciding their case. However, lawyers can make good jurors and attorneys should be more open-minded about seating fellow lawyers on juries.
From Shock To Snark

From Shock To Snark

I don’t know if snark has any place this week given what’s going on in Ukraine. It’s hard to be irreverent these days. We all should educate ourselves, if we haven’t already, how perilous these times are and for us dinosaurs, even though most of us were born after World War II, we well remember the Cold War. I will never forget the image of the then premier of the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, which existed until its dissolution in 1991) pounding his shoe (I am not making this up) on the table at the United Nations. However, just like everything political, some deny that he pounded his shoe, just like there’s controversy as to whether he ever precisely said that he would bury the United States.
abovethelaw.com

Leaving Yourself Open To Criticism As In-House Counsel

“We think you should take this writ in the California state court system,” says outside counsel. “The trial court’s decision is plainly wrong. We can draft the writ for a mere $40,000, and we think you have a good chance of winning. If you win, the whole case is over. Take the chance.”
