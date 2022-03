One by one, Biglaw firms are doing the inevitable during the 2022 associate salary wars: matching Cravath’s generous new compensation grid. The latest firm to do so is one that already raised salaries just last week. Texas-based Vinson & Elkins — a firm that brought in $782,352,000 gross revenue in 2020, making it No. 59 in the most recent Am Law 100 ranking — adopted the Davis Polk salary scale on February 24, and here they are again with a Cravath match. This is what the new salary scale looks like at the firm:

