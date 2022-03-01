10 ways you can help Ukraine as Russian forces continue their advance into the country

Russia attack People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russia on Tuesday stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, pounding civilian targets there. Casualties mounted and reports emerged that more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery recently hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the capital. (AP Photo/Serhii Nuzhnenko) (serhii nuzhnenko/AP)

Ukraine: 10 Ways to Help The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has undoubtedly grasped the world’s attention.

If you’re looking for ways to help out Ukraine, Recommend.com has gathered a list of charities that provide food, water, shelter, health and mental care to citizens.

Among the charities listed are:

Save the Children

UN Refugee Agency

Sunflower of Peace

Voices of Children Foundation

Doctors Without Borders

Project HOPE

Global Living

International Committee of the Red Cross

UNICEF

UNICEF tweeted: “As needs in #Ukraine escalate in line with the conflict, UNICEF is rapidly stepping up emergency response efforts throughout the country, providing critical supplies, access to safe water, child protection and more.” Help today.

CARECARE has set up a Ukraine Crisis Fund, which will provide immediate aid including food, water, hygiene kits, support services and direct cash assistance. Donate now.

Sunflower of PeaceThis nonprofit organization created by a Massachusetts resident, Katya Malakhova, is raising money to prepare first aid medical tactical backpacks for paramedics and doctors on the front lines. There is a Facebook donation site here.

Voices of Children FoundationThis charitable foundation, based in Ukraine, has been serving the psychological needs of children affected by the war in the country’s east since 2015. Many of its psychologists are based in the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk and now it is providing assistance to children and families all over Ukraine. Donate now.

