ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

10 ways you can help Ukraine as Russian forces continue their advance into the country

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8Hsf_0eSoYAtZ00
Russia attack People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russia on Tuesday stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, pounding civilian targets there. Casualties mounted and reports emerged that more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery recently hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the capital. (AP Photo/Serhii Nuzhnenko) (serhii nuzhnenko/AP)

Ukraine: 10 Ways to Help The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has undoubtedly grasped the world’s attention.

If you’re looking for ways to help out Ukraine, Recommend.com has gathered a list of charities that provide food, water, shelter, health and mental care to citizens.

Among the charities listed are:

  • UNICEF
  • Save the Children
  • UN Refugee Agency
  • Sunflower of Peace
  • Voices of Children Foundation
  • Doctors Without Borders
  • Project HOPE
  • Global Living
  • International Committee of the Red Cross

UNICEF

UNICEF tweeted: “As needs in #Ukraine escalate in line with the conflict, UNICEF is rapidly stepping up emergency response efforts throughout the country, providing critical supplies, access to safe water, child protection and more.” Help today.

CARECARE has set up a Ukraine Crisis Fund, which will provide immediate aid including food, water, hygiene kits, support services and direct cash assistance. Donate now.

Sunflower of PeaceThis nonprofit organization created by a Massachusetts resident, Katya Malakhova, is raising money to prepare first aid medical tactical backpacks for paramedics and doctors on the front lines. There is a Facebook donation site here.

Voices of Children FoundationThis charitable foundation, based in Ukraine, has been serving the psychological needs of children affected by the war in the country’s east since 2015. Many of its psychologists are based in the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk and now it is providing assistance to children and families all over Ukraine. Donate now.

Find additional ways to help here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Ukraine#Russian World#Unicef#Charity#Recommend Com#Carecare#A Ukraine Crisis Fund#Peacethis#Cox Media Group
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Charities
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
19K+
Followers
54K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy