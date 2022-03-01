ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metaverse And The Practice Of Law (Part II)

By Ken Crutchfield
 3 days ago

Last month, I shared that the Metaverse can be viewed as a natural progression in the interaction between humans and computers — but for many, the Metaverse is still a foreign concept and a bit out there. This month, I want to share a few thoughts on what we can expect...

Your (Free!) Legal Billing Kit Awaits

Looking for a free resource to help streamline the payment experience for your firm and its clients?. Our friends at LawPay have got you covered. LawPay’s free attorney billing guide includes some of the company’s most-requested resources, packaged together to help small firms navigate all things billing. The...
Sometimes, What You Choose Not To Do Is As Important As What You Do Choose To Do

The very first article I ever wrote as an in-house counsel was called, “In-House Counsel — More than just a legal advisor.” I self-published that article on LinkedIn on May 18, 2020. In that article, I wrote about the importance of becoming a strategic business partner. I wrote that, while business partners were people who worked with other business partners to achieve a common purpose, strategic business partners were the people who were “included in executive level conversations about an organization’s future, its missions, goals, and overall strategy goals” and that the executive leadership expected those strategic business partners “to offer recommendations and to help make decisions that [would] allow the organization to achieve its goals.”
How Corporate Counsel Can Drive Efficiency In The Next Normal

In the pandemic era, the legal industry is more open than ever to doing things a new way — a trend that presents transformative opportunities for law firms and law departments alike. For corporate counsel, this means an increased focus on legal operations, new workplace tools to drive efficiency,...
Am Law 100 Firm Lassos A Cravath Match For Associates

One by one, Biglaw firms are doing the inevitable during the 2022 associate salary wars: matching Cravath’s generous new compensation grid. The latest firm to do so is one that already raised salaries just last week. Texas-based Vinson & Elkins — a firm that brought in $782,352,000 gross revenue in 2020, making it No. 59 in the most recent Am Law 100 ranking — adopted the Davis Polk salary scale on February 24, and here they are again with a Cravath match. This is what the new salary scale looks like at the firm:
Law School 2Ls Are Sitting Pretty

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. According to the National Association for Law Placement, what percentage of law schools reported a 10+% increase in the number of employers on campus (whether part of the in-person or virtual program) recruiting 2Ls for summer 2022 positions over the summer 2021 numbers?
Want To Leave Law? Here Are Some Alternative Careers To Consider

Nearly six years ago, I wrote an article in the Huffington Post about how I used my law degree to get out of law. It became one of my most-read articles to date, as I transparently discussed my feelings about practicing law (the things I resented versus the things that I loved about it), the emotions I felt about staying versus leaving, and how I made a successful exit.
Going Ahead And NAMING NAMES Of Lawyers Working For Russian Regime

Bob Seely is a Tory member of parliament from the Isle of Wight and — taking advantage of the parliamentary privilege shielding members from defamation to allow a fulsome debate — Seely went OFF on lawyers representing organs of the Russian government and padding Putin’s pockets. Not...
These Top 20 Biglaw Firm Associates Are Seeing Green!

Some people think being a lawyer is thankless work. Those people haven’t seen Biglaw direct deposits. Allen & Overy, which made $2,272,016,000 gross revenue in 2020, making it 12th on the Am Law 100, gave its associates an easy out justifying their Uber Eats tab with a round of raises that matches the Davis Polk scale.
Moving From Government To Private Practice? Start Your Search Before Midterm Elections

For government lawyers interested in a transition to private practice, timing can significantly influence the range of potential destinations. If you want to maximize your opportunities (and compensation), you need to test the market, and timing your exit optimally can provide a major advantage. Unfortunately, many government lawyers do not...
Can A Prevailing Party In Arbitration Recover Its Litigation Funding Costs?

In addition to providing finance for commercial litigation cases in the U.S. and Canada, Lake Whillans routinely funds claimants in arbitrations. In recent years there has been increasing attention to litigation funding arrangements in arbitrations, and a number of arbitral institutions have inserted rules to address the practice, both to increase transparency and to promote fairness to both sides. One emerging question in the field, where cost-shifting to the losing party is a typical part of awards, is whether tribunals will award a prevailing claimant the value of its litigation funding costs, in addition to damages and other legal costs. The confidential nature of most commercial arbitral awards makes it difficult to know how often this occurs (or has even been sought), but tribunals have permitted claimants to recover funding costs in some instances. And there is growing precedent to indicate that where tribunals award funding costs, courts will not second-guess the decision — at least for arbitrations sited in England and Wales.
Thanks So Much To Our Wonderful Advertisers

We’d like to express gratitude to our fantastic sponsors here at Above the Law:. If you’re interested in advertising on Above the Law or any other site in the Breaking Media network, please download our media kits or email advertising. Digital Logic's CEO explains how a small, skilled,...
The IRS Is Looking Into Using Facial Recognition Technology To Identify Taxpayers And Improve Service

There may come a time when a taxpayer needs their tax information from the Internal Revenue Service. Usually, they need it to qualify for a loan. Or they might want to get detailed information about their tax balances. Unfortunately, the IRS is not known for its speed. To improve customer service, it is proposing to adopt the controversial Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) to verify taxpayers.
Biglaw Firm Showers Associates With Cold, Hard Cash

Good news is fairly difficult to come by these days. So kudos to Akin Gump for giving some welcome news to their associates. Of course the firm, with its $1,208,738,000 in gross revenue and fancy 33rd Am Law ranking, told associates that they too would be sharing in the wave of raises that is sweeping Biglaw.
The Money Is Really Moneying At This Biglaw Firm!

Nothing brightens the first of the month quite like more money in your pocket. Latham & Watkins, which grossed a whopping $4,333,763,000 gross revenue in 2020, continues its trend of money moves by matching Cravath’s freshly released salary scale. (But that’s not all — check out the cash that 9th years will be receiving… $425K!)
Is ‘Snobbery’ Causing A Talent Shortage In Biglaw?

This is just my opinion, but the legal industry’s own snobbery comes back to bite it in the butt. If you think that a person who didn’t go to a top 20 law school can’t do quality legal work and you refuse to hire a person or work with a person like that, or you refuse to pay them a rate that they’re willing to work for, then you’re creating artificial scarcity.
It’s Time For Some Cravath Cash At This Top 20 Biglaw Firm

Yet another leading law firm has matched the Cravath salary scale. Wait a second, you might be thinking. Didn’t this firm announce a salary update just last week? Why, yes, yes, it did! This is going to be happening a lot, so we hope there’s no confusion. Paul...
It’s A Good Day For A Raise — See Also

The Biglaw Partners Behind A Debate League: That reached an impressive milestone. Devin Nunes’ Tough Day In Court: Which makes sense, if you like know about law and stuff. Download this comprehensive resource for law firms, courtesy of our friends at LawPay. Digital Logic's CEO explains how a small,...
Big Raises Ahead For This Biglaw Firm

Want a great way to warm up a cold February day in Biglaw? Well, raises are a sure fire way to warm the cockles of associate hearts. Paul Hastings, a firm with over a billion dollars in revenue, making it #27 on the Am Law 100, has announced their own raises. And, you guessed it, the elite firm will be matching the prevailing market rate set by Milbank and Davis Polk.
Looking To Brighten Your Day? This Biglaw Firm Is Giving Thousands Of Reasons To Smile

Why get a side gig when you can just have your job pay you more money?. I’m sure that thought has crossed the minds of a couple of attorneys working for Shearman & Sterling, a firm that raked in an impressive $861,026,000 gross revenue in 2020. And now that they’ve decided to match Cravath, the associate share of the earnings is gonna grow a bit. Here’s the scale:
Live At The Non-Event: Get Your Practice Management Swag!

If you’re a regular Non-Event visitor, you may hate trade shows. But if you’re like us, you do love the swag. Now, you can have the best of both worlds. As a thank you for visiting the Non-Event, the next 200 U.S. lawyers to download our free Practice Management Buyers Guide will receive a free Above the Law “Benchslap!” coffee mug — a fine addition to your desk as you take stock of your newfound revenue and efficiency.
