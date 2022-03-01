ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

England boss Shaun Wane tells players to behave both on and off the field – he is watching

By Gary Carter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nmFdZ_0eSoXUL400

SHAUN WANE has warned England’s players he is watching how they perform - on and off the field.

St Helens’ Lewis Dodd and Wigan’s Kai Pearce-Paul are the standout names among seven uncapped players called up to his first training squad of this World Cup year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23BL08_0eSoXUL400
England boss Shaun Wane revealed he monitors players both on and off the field Credit: SWPIX.COM

Wane immediately told them he wants them to ‘look like England players and train like England players’ as preparations for the home tournament step up.

And he revealed he pays as much attention to what stars get up to away from games as to how they perform in them.

Wane, who admits the standard of Super League’s matches has gone up and described the St Helens v Catalans opener as ‘like a Test match,’ said: “I do that, absolutely.

“I speak to people connected with clubs, not always the head coach but people who know certain players.

“I’ll always ask, ‘Is he a good bloke? What’s he like off the field? I want good people in camp. We’ll be in one for seven weeks, so I need to know they’re the right people.

“I’m different to coaches they’d have had in the past and the players will be a little bit shocked about how we behave in camp.

“They need to be really respectful and well behaved. I keep a check on that throughout the year.

“And I’ve been through what looking and training like an England player means with the players and it’s quite detailed.

“When you’re playing the ball, I want wins and it’s about how players defend in different positions. There are certain things an England player does with his efforts.

“We’re talking about the highest standard in our country. I demand players show that week in, week out.”

Wane has also called up Wigan’s Liam Marshall, after having several run-ins with the winger when he was a youngster.

But after he learned the error of his ways, he has the attitude to become an international.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36EiGZ_0eSoXUL400
Hull KR's Ryan Hall has been given an England recall Credit: SWPIX.COM

The coach, whose side faces the Combined Nations All Stars side in June, added: “It was a case of ‘turn up on time, have the right kit.’

“It was a case of him understanding the standards at Wigan. He went on loan, so he’s done it tough and done it all himself.

“He dug in and stuck at it, now he’s one of Wigan’s best professionals. Now he’s been promoted to England, it’s a real success story.”

Hull FC duo Jake Connor and Luke Gale missed out, along with Warrington’s Gareth Widdop but Wane insists the door is not closed.

Dodd was joined by uncapped clubmates Jack Welsby and Matty Lees, while Leeds’ Harry Newman and Huddersfield’s Jake Wardle are also included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emMRa_0eSoXUL400
Wigan's Kai Pearce-Paul is among seven uncapped players in the squad Credit: SWPIX.COM

ENGLAND TRAINING SQUAD

Bateman, Farrell, Hardaker, Marshall, Pearce-Paul (all Wigan), Clark, Cooper, Currie, Ratchford, Williams (all Warrington), Davies, Tomkins (both Catalans), Dodd, Knowles, Lees, Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Walmsley, Welsby (all St Helens), Evalds, McShane (both Castleford), Hall (Hull KR), Leeming, Newman, Oledzki (all Leeds), Lyne (Wakefield), McGillvary, Wardle (both Huddersfield), Sarginson (Salford)

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Gabriel reveals how Nicolas Pepe helped convince him to snub Everton for Arsenal transfer despite having Toffees medical

ARSENAL defender Gabriel Magalhaes has revealed Nicolas Pepe convinced to reject Everton after undergoing his Toffees medical. The Brazilian centre-back, who played alongside the Ivorian winger at Lille, ultimately joined the Gunners from the French club in 2020 for £27million. And Gabriel has become a key player under Mikel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Test
The US Sun

Who was John Stahl and what was his cause of death?

THE ENTERTAINMENT world suffered a tragic loss with the announcement of John Stahl's death. John achieved fame and public recognition for his roles across multiple television shows, he was 68 at the time of his passing. Who was John Stahl?. John Stahl was a Scottish actor from the Clackmannanshire area...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Full list of jobs that qualify for student loan forgiveness

THE cost of a college education remains an investment which can take years, sometimes decades, to pay off. Today’s college student graduates with an average federal student loan debt of $37,113, according to EducationData, but there is a way to have your student loans forgiven. Through the Public Service...
COLLEGES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
338K+
Followers
10K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy