Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard on texts from Frank Lampard, 4am wake-ups, FA Cup dreams and nearly quitting management

By Jordan Davies
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

IN OCTOBER 2015, Luke Garrard and Frank Lampard were separated by the Atlantic.

Garrard had just taken charge of Boreham Wood aged 30 after a stint as a coach – then the youngest manager in the top five divisions of English football.

Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard is one of the youngest managers in England's top five leagues Credit: PA
Garrard will be on the touchline with hero Frank Lampard Credit: Getty

Lampard meanwhile was playing for New York City FC in the MLS, enjoying the twilight years of his illustrious, trophy-laden career aged 36.

Seven years on, the distance between them now will only be a few yards – a white strip of paint separating the dug-outs as Everton welcome non-league Boreham Wood to Goodison Park in an historic FA Cup fifth round tie on Thursday.

Yet it could have been so different.

Speaking to SunSport, Garrard explained: “I was going to quit. I was at my niece’s christening when the chairman asked me if I was ready to take over back in 2015.

“I was a flash 30-year-old. I thought I knew everything but I knew nothing, like I know nothing now.

“We were in a relegation battle. I had a new born. I was caring for my terminally ill mother. It was getting on top of me. I didn’t deserve the job and I was close to quitting.

“If we had been relegated, that would have been my managerial career over. Thankfully, that didn’t happen.”

Garrard has since taken the Hertfordshire-based club from strength to strength. Win their games in hand in the National League and they are in an automatic EFL promotion spot.

Arguably more impressive has been this year’s cup run. AFC Wimbledon in the third round. Bournemouth in the fourth. Now, Everton in the fifth.

Garrard added: “To have that moment at Bournemouth will live with me forever. My best moment as a manager of this club by a country mile.”

Knock out Lampard’s Toffees on Merseyside and that statement may appear outdated.

You would think Garrard would be a nervous wreck right now, and it’s true, he is struggling to sleep, waking up at 4.30am after tossing and turning. His wife thinks he is “wired”.

But he is also plugged in. A smart, humble coach and a captivating speaker. The way he has transformed Boreham Wood is unlike anything we have seen from non-league team.

For example, Garrard has his own performance mindset coach, helping him portray his messages to the players through words but also body language. He has a figurine of an anchor in one of his pockets during games to remind him of the impacts of negativity.

Garrard said: “Working as a car salesman or in Sainsburys, everyone loves a well done. Your language goes a long way. That’s our environment. We are seeing the fruits of that labour.”

Now comes the ultimate test. Garrard openly admits he doesn’t watch Premier League football with the constant demands of the National League schedule.

TOP CLASS

But one thing did make him stop and think: “Lampard text me on Monday evening, the night after the Bournemouth game. Forget football, forget his career, as a person that’s class.

“It would be like me messaging a Sunday league manager. That number now won’t be going anywhere, not even my wife.”

Garrard finishes by repeating this sentence a few times, just to get his own head around it: “I will be walking out at Goodison Park in front of 39,000 next to Frank Lampard.”

But with his wife and kids sat with the “prawn brigade” and his dad and brother in the stands, there is something Garrard wants more than anything during the game.

He smiles: “One moment. That’s all I want. For the town, the community, the club.”

