Biden's State of the Union plan to fight rampant inflation will include 'lowering costs and not wages' and moving more 'faster and cheaper' American goods to stop relying on foreign supply chains

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
President Biden will address the economy, record high inflation and the situation in the Ukraine in his remarks tonight

President Joe Biden will tell Americans on Tuesday night that he has a 'better plan' to fight surging inflation that involved 'lowering costs and not wages,' according to an excerpt from his State of the Union speech.

'We have a choice. One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation,' part of Biden's speech reads. 'Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America.'

'More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America. And, instead of relying on foreign supply chains – let’s make it in America.

'Economists call it “increasing the productive capacity of our economy.” I call it building a better America. My plan to fight inflation will lower your costs and lower the deficit.'

The price of consumer goods rose for the sixth straight month in January. Inflation rose 7.5 percent over the year prior, according to the most recently available data from the Labor Department, a rate not seen since 1980.

However it appears that a cornerstone of Biden's economic agenda last year, his Build Back Better spending plan, may be notably absent from the high-profile remarks.

Biden is expected to push a feel-good message on the economy, pointing to the record low unemployment rate, rising wages and the creation of more than six million jobs since he took office.

But that message is tempered by the high costs for goods and services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3id18T_0eSoXSZc00
Inflation hit a 40-year high of 7.5 percent, the Labor Department announced, a figure not seen since the Reagan administration
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZsrwF_0eSoXSZc00
Biden is expected to confront inflation head-on in his Tuesday evening speech, claiming to have 'a better plan to fight inflation'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4Yyc_0eSoXSZc00
Prices at the pump shot up 40 percent in January. The financial strain was compounded in recent weeks when Russia, one of the world's largest fossil fuel producers, invaded Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday, 'The president will absolutely use the word inflation tomorrow and he will talk about inflation in his speech of course that is a huge issue on the minds of Americans.

Specifically, Biden will call on Congress to increase the maximum Pell Grant award by $2,000, raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, and create a national paid family-leave program.

Last year the Biden administration was criticized for repeatedly dismissing steadily rising inflation as 'transitory.' The president has markedly changed his tone this year, last month admitting that rising prices were 'clobbering' everyday Americans.

Biden will also push Congress to pass reforms on housing, education and climate under a four-point plan that will focus on 'making more things in America'; reducing costs of everyday expenses; 'promoting fair competition'; and 'eliminating barriers to good-paying jobs,' according to a fact sheet from the administration.

Many of his ideas will mirror those in Build Back Better, his approximately $2 trillion social services legislation.

But the name of his signature legislation may not come up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RD6zw_0eSoXSZc00
National Guard troops and local officials make security preparations at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on March 1

'It's not about the name of the bill,' said a senior administration official Monday on a briefing call with reporters. 'It's about the ideas. It's about lowering costs for families.'

Prices at the pump shot up by a whopping 40 percent last month, a facet of the economy that's taken a toll on virtually all Americans' pocketbooks.

Russia's unprovoked and aggressive invasion of Ukraine, launched by its autocrat leader Vladimir Putin late last week, also sent prices skyrocketing due to Moscow's place as a global energy supplier.

Russia is the second-largest exporter of oil after Saudi Arabia, and is the largest producer of natural gas in the world. The European Union currently relies on Russia for 40 percent of its natural gas. About 60 percent of Russia's oil exports go to Europe.

In response to ballooning prices the US and its 30 fellow International Energy Agency members agreed on Tuesday to release 60 million barrels from their oil reserves.

While the White House has avoided levying targeted sanctions against Russia for its attack, officials have stressed that nothing is off the table if Putin does not draw back his troops.

The slew of economic sanctions announced by the US and its western allies include measures targeting Russia's largest banks and core financial institutions, as well as Putin and his allies individually.

In his State of the Union address Biden will also condemn the Russian leader's 'premeditated and unprovoked' war.

'Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising,' the president will say.

'That’s why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War 2. The United States is a member along with 29 other nations. It matters. American diplomacy matters.

'Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home. Putin was wrong. We were ready.'

