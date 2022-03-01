ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, TN

Tomcats semi-final play tonight

By Brownsville Press
brownsvillepress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare The Tomcats are back in Ripley tonight for the semi-final...

brownsvillepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

Ansley/Litchfield and Mullen Play in Boys District Basketball Finals Tonight

Ansley/Litchfield and Mullen will each try to qualify for the boys state basketball tournament tonight as they play in district finals. Ansley/Litchfield will face North Platte St. Pat’s for the D1-1 district championship at Cozad High School. The Spartans advanced through the D2-8 sub district tournament with wins over Pleasanton (67-63) and SEM (60-55 OT). A/L is 17-7 and has three players averaging in double figures led by Caden Holm (13 ppg), Calvin Finley (11 ppg), and Leyton Rohde (10.9 ppg). St. Pat’s is the top seed in Class D1 coming out of sub districts. The Irish are 22-2 this season and advanced to the district finals by claiming the D1-10 sub district title with wins over South Loup and Anselmo-Merna. St. Pat’s is led by senior Jack Heiss who just eclipsed the 1,500 point total for his career. The two teams last played each other in the opening round of last year’s boys state tournament with St. Pat’s coming out on top 59-47. Tonight’s game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 from Cozad High School. The game will be broadcast live on KBBN 95.3 FM and on kbbn.com.
LITCHFIELD, NE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Lady Tigers struggle in blowout loss to Lady Indians

FULTON – The Nettleton Lady Tigers had a tough time putting the pieces together in their 11-2 loss against Itawamba AHS last Tuesday. “We need to do the little things better because the little things turned into big things in this game,” Nettleton coach Makenzie Sullivan said. “We just need to clean the defense up because we missed some balls and cuts down the stretch. As far as offensively, we took some really great swings, and a few people got in the box and made some adjustments. We need everyone as a whole to start making those adjustments offensively and defensively.”
NETTLETON, MS
Rogersville Review

Lady Falcons eliminated by powerful Lady Grizzlies, 50-22

RUTLEDGE – One glance at the banners hanging on the wall of Grainger County High School’s gymnasium tells you that you’re in juggernaut territory: 2020-21 State Runner-Up, 35-4; 2019-20, State Tournament, Elite Eight, 32-4; 2018-19, State Tournament, Elite Eight, 30-7 and on and on it continues back the whole decade.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Lady Cougars fall short against Muhlenberg in 10th District Tourney

The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team ended the 2021-22 season in the first round of the 10th District Tournament at Muhlenberg County High School on Feb. 21. The Lady Cougars had a tight battle throughout the game with the Lady Mustangs, ultimately falling 42-37. Senior Alyssa Burrough...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Ripley, TN
County
Crockett County, TN
Neshoba Democrat

Lady Warriors one win away from state championship

The Choctaw Central Lady Warriors will play for the Class 4A Girls State basketball championship Thursday when they take on Tishomingo County at the Mississippi Coliseum. Choctaw Central, 27-4, defeated Newton County 49-43 Monday in the tournament semi-finals. Tishomingo, 29-3, defeated Past Christian 69-48 on their side of the bracket.
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
TMZ.com

Stanford Women's Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead At 22

Stanford women's soccer star Katie Meyer -- a Cardinal goalkeeper and a team captain -- has tragically died, the school announced Tuesday. She was only 22 years old. No cause of death was revealed. "Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters," university officials said...
SOCCER
Ironton Tribune

Robotics drone program soars to semi-finals

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Ravens Robotics Flight Crew, consisting of students from Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School, placed eighth in qualifying matches and along with their alliance teammates finished with a Semi-Finals performance at the West Virginia REC Foundation Aerial Drone (RAD) Signature Event at Fairmont State University.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tomcats#The Brownsville Press
WTOK-TV

Lady Rockets advance to MHSAA 5A Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Lady Rockets beat the West Jones Lady Mustangs 60-57 in the semi-final round to advance to the MHSAA 5A championship game. The Mississippi Coliseum was packed as both fan bases got to see an incredible game. The first half was all Neshoba Central as by halftime, the Lady Rockets led by fifteen. Neshoba Central took advantage of second chance opportunities and were great off the transition.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WBIR

Girls' regional championship game results

TENNESSEE, USA — The girls' high school basketball regional championships took place on Wednesday night. Here are the results:. All region championship participants will play in the sectional games on March 5. The regional champions will host those games, while the runner-ups travel. The winner of the sectional game...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KPLC TV

Cloud’s three-point barrage sends Fairview to third-straight Class B title game

Hammond, LA (KPLC) - If there was any doubt the two-time defending Class B champion Fairview Lady Panthers wouldn’t find themselves back in their third straight title game, it was dismissed Tuesday at the University Center in Hammond. No. 2 Fairview used a 27-9 second-quarter run to build a lead that couldn’t be touched as the Lady Panthers rolled third-seeded Florien, 70-55.
HAMMOND, LA
Portsmouth Daily Times

Tomcats edge Titans in district

WELLSTON — At first, blood could be seen streaming down the cheek of Jonathan Strickland’s face. Even more unfortunate for Strickland, and in the end soon after, that blood was replaced by his tears of sadness. That’s because the standout’s senior season, and consequently his Notre Dame boys...
WELLSTON, OH
WBKO

Purples, Bulldogs advance to 4th Region Semifinal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On the opening day of the Boys Fourth Region Tournament, Bowling Green defeated Franklin Simpson and Clinton County took down Glasgow to advance to the Semifinals. In the first game, Glasgow would make a late run in the fourth quarter with two threes coming from...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy