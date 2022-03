Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists nothing has changed in his plans for the future and his goal remains for the club to progress even after his departure.When the German signed his current deal – which expires in two years – in 2019 he said he wanted to “leave the club in a better place” but when asked in midweek about his chances of staying on he said he did not know.Klopp said on Friday, despite having won the club’s first league title in 30 years and last weekend added the Carabao Cup to Champions League, Club World Cup and European...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 HOURS AGO