Bliss, ID

California Man Arrested in Southern Idaho After being Spotted Inside Stolen Vehicle, Suspect Rams Multiple Patrol Cars in Attempted Escape

 3 days ago
BLISS, ID - The Idaho State Police arrested a California man on multiple charges Tuesday morning after a Trooper spotted him at a rest stop inside a stolen vehicle. After being spotted, the suspect reportedly rammed multiple patrol cars and led police on an off-road vehicle and foot pursuit before eventually...

$5,000 Reward now Being Offered In Case of Missing Bovill Man

BOVILL - A $5,000 reward is being offered in the case of a missing Bovill man who was last seen about a month ago. 67-year-old Jeffery Schroeder was last seen in the Sanderson Lane area in Bovill on February 9th. Schroeder is 5’10”, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved green shirt, a blue Levi jacket with sherpa lining, work boots and a baseball cap.
BOVILL, ID
Bliss, ID
Lewiston man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Distributing Meth

COEUR D'ALENE – A Lewiston man was sentenced to ten years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to court records, Richard Lee Black, 43, of Lewiston, conspired with Helene Martensen, 51, and Adam Johnson, 34, both of Clarkston, Washington, to distribute methamphetamine in the Lewiston area. Lewiston Police Department detectives, assigned to the Quad Cities Drug Task Force, arrested Black in January 2020, when he was found in possession of distribution quantities of methamphetamine, empty baggies, a digital scale and cash. Several months later, in June 2020, after a significant collaborative effort, the FBI North Idaho Violent Crime Task Force stopped the vehicle of Martensen and Johnson and seized approximately two pounds of methamphetamine. The key evidence, however, was obtained through FBI search warrants for cell phone and cell phone records. These records showed the effort of each conspirator to sell illegal drugs and firearms in the Lewis and Clark Valley, and on the Nez Perce Reservation.
LEWISTON, ID
Three Spokane Valley Men Arrested for Allegedly Breaking into and Vandalizing St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax Before Nearly Running Over City's Police Chief

COLFAX - Three Spokane Valley men have been arrested for allegedly breaking into and vandalizing the old St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax before nearly running over the city’s police chief while attempting to escape. The incident began Tuesday morning around 10:00 when the new owner of the old mental...
COLFAX, WA
30-Year-Old Man from Mexico Arrested for Allegedly Raping a Woman in Pullman

PULLMAN - A 30-year-old man from Mexico has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Pullman. Ivan Cortes Ibarra was arrested by Pullman Police on Sunday night for felony 3rd degree rape domestic violence. The case came together quickly as Pullman Regional Hospital staff reported the alleged rape to officers Sunday afternoon when the 38-year-old victim went to the hospital.
PULLMAN, WA
ISP Working with Other Agencies to Remind Drivers of Idaho's 'Move Over' Law with High Visibility Emphasis on Lewiston Hill March 7

LEWISTON - With only a predicted few more weeks left of winter, better weather is right around the corner! We all know better weather means more drivers on the roads. This coming Monday, March 7, 2022, Idaho State Police (ISP), Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office (NPCSO), and Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) are working to increase education when it comes to the Move Over Law, Idaho code 49-624.
LEWISTON, ID
Driver Sustains Minor Injuries, Charged with Inattentive Driving After Leaving Roadway and Striking Occupied Home on Prospect Avenue

LEWISTON - On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at approximately 11:10 a.m., the Lewiston Police Department responded to a reported traffic collision on the 1100 block of Prospect Avenue. According to the LPD, a Toyota SUV being driven by 72-year-old Rosalinda Guzman De Marshall was traveling along Prosect Avenue when he...
LEWISTON, ID
Lewiston Firefighters Quickly Extinguish RV Fire on Saturday Evening

LEWISTON - At 7:24 p.m. on Saturday, Lewiston Fire Department units were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 612 Airway Drive. According to the Lewiston Fire Department, first arriving units discovered a fifth-wheel recreational vehicle trailer fully engulfed and threatening a nearby shop. The fire was extinguished within the first few minutes with no damage being reported to the adjacent shop.
LEWISTON, ID
Lewiston, ID
