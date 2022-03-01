California Man Arrested in Southern Idaho After being Spotted Inside Stolen Vehicle, Suspect Rams Multiple Patrol Cars in Attempted Escape
Big Country News
3 days ago
BLISS, ID - The Idaho State Police arrested a California man on multiple charges Tuesday morning after a Trooper spotted him at a rest stop inside a stolen vehicle. After being spotted, the suspect reportedly rammed multiple patrol cars and led police on an off-road vehicle and foot pursuit before eventually...
CALDWELL - Troopers with the Idaho State Police arrested a man on the roof of a Caldwell pizza restaurant on Wednesday after he crashed the stolen pickup he was driving and fled on foot. Idaho State Police had received word from Oregon State Police that a man driving a stolen...
SPOKANE - On the morning of Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at approximately 5:15 a.m., Patrol officers with the Spokane Police Department responded to the lower South Hill after receiving the report of a drive-by shooting. According to the Spokane Police Department, officers arrived at an apartment complex in the 1100...
LUCILE, ID - On Tuesday, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to the burglary of a residence in Lucile, ID. 64-year-old Michael Maynard was arrested for burglary, grand theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. On Monday, February 28, 2022, Idaho County...
BOVILL - A $5,000 reward is being offered in the case of a missing Bovill man who was last seen about a month ago. 67-year-old Jeffery Schroeder was last seen in the Sanderson Lane area in Bovill on February 9th. Schroeder is 5’10”, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved green shirt, a blue Levi jacket with sherpa lining, work boots and a baseball cap.
WASHINGTON – An Idaho who man pleaded guilty today to two felony charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was sentenced Friday to. According to court documents, Duke Edward Wilson, 67, of Nampa, went to...
BOISE - The Boise Police Department is attempting to locate two runaway juveniles who reportedly ran away from home Wednesday night. Boise Police are looking for sisters 14-year-old Melissa and 11-year-old Marya, who were last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 near E. Bergeson St and E. Boise Ave.
COEUR D'ALENE – A Lewiston man was sentenced to ten years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to court records, Richard Lee Black, 43, of Lewiston, conspired with Helene Martensen, 51, and Adam Johnson, 34, both of Clarkston, Washington, to distribute methamphetamine in the Lewiston area. Lewiston Police Department detectives, assigned to the Quad Cities Drug Task Force, arrested Black in January 2020, when he was found in possession of distribution quantities of methamphetamine, empty baggies, a digital scale and cash. Several months later, in June 2020, after a significant collaborative effort, the FBI North Idaho Violent Crime Task Force stopped the vehicle of Martensen and Johnson and seized approximately two pounds of methamphetamine. The key evidence, however, was obtained through FBI search warrants for cell phone and cell phone records. These records showed the effort of each conspirator to sell illegal drugs and firearms in the Lewis and Clark Valley, and on the Nez Perce Reservation.
SPOKANE - On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at approximately 6:00 p.m., officers with the Spokane Police Department were dispatched to the 4100 block of E. Sprague Ave for a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision. Witnesses advised Dispatch that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on E. Sprague Avenue.
SEATTLE - On Wednesday, a 26-year-old Tacoma woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 5 years in prison for arson after setting fire to five Seattle Police vehicles during a protest on May 30, 2020. The police vehicles were parked around Sixth and Pine in downtown Seattle when the incident occurred.
COLFAX - Three Spokane Valley men have been arrested for allegedly breaking into and vandalizing the old St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax before nearly running over the city’s police chief while attempting to escape. The incident began Tuesday morning around 10:00 when the new owner of the old mental...
PULLMAN - A 30-year-old man from Mexico has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Pullman. Ivan Cortes Ibarra was arrested by Pullman Police on Sunday night for felony 3rd degree rape domestic violence. The case came together quickly as Pullman Regional Hospital staff reported the alleged rape to officers Sunday afternoon when the 38-year-old victim went to the hospital.
LEWISTON - With only a predicted few more weeks left of winter, better weather is right around the corner! We all know better weather means more drivers on the roads. This coming Monday, March 7, 2022, Idaho State Police (ISP), Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office (NPCSO), and Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) are working to increase education when it comes to the Move Over Law, Idaho code 49-624.
RIGGINS, ID - On Saturday, February 26, 2022, at approximately 5:20 p.m., the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a snowmobile accident on Warren Wagon Road approximately 2 miles south of the Sesech Stage Stop. The caller advised dispatch that the snowmobile had hit a tree and the male was unconscious.
ST. MARIES, ID - An investigation from the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office has determined that unattended cooking was to blame for a fire that destroyed a home in St. Maries, ID on Sunday, February 27. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the blaze. Following the incident, the Idaho State Fire...
LEWISTON - On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at approximately 11:10 a.m., the Lewiston Police Department responded to a reported traffic collision on the 1100 block of Prospect Avenue. According to the LPD, a Toyota SUV being driven by 72-year-old Rosalinda Guzman De Marshall was traveling along Prosect Avenue when he...
LAPWAI - In a video conference on Saturday afternoon, police said that a suspect, who is accused of placing threatening phone calls to schools in Lapwai, was in custody in Jamaica. Following threats made on social media a day earlier, on Tuesday Feb. 22, schools in Lapwai received phone calls...
LEWISTON - At 7:24 p.m. on Saturday, Lewiston Fire Department units were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 612 Airway Drive. According to the Lewiston Fire Department, first arriving units discovered a fifth-wheel recreational vehicle trailer fully engulfed and threatening a nearby shop. The fire was extinguished within the first few minutes with no damage being reported to the adjacent shop.
