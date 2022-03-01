TBCA 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll

Interested in attending a PBR Tennessee event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. The Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association (TBCA) formed a committee of representatives from each classification to put together their...
DANDRIDGE — It was within reach, but Science Hill didn’t have enough offense to capture the crown. Sevier County held off a late charge from the Lady Hilltoppers, earning a 43-38 victory in the Region 1-4A girls basketball championship Wednesday night at Jefferson County’s gym. The loss...
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Christian Academy of Knoxville girl's basketball was knocked out in the DII-A state semifinals against Middle Tennessee Christian School by a final score of 65-47 on Friday in Cookeville. The Warriors were down 17 at halftime but made a ferocious comeback to tie things up at...
Georgetown is having one of its worst seasons in program history this year, but the terrible results are not going to cost head coach Patrick Ewing his job. Georgetown announced in a statement on Wednesday that Ewing will return as the team’s coach for the 2022-23 season. The Hoyas say they are committed to Ewing and will work with him to make the necessary changes to get the program back on a winning path.
On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
Watch: Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22. As family and friends mourn Katie Meyer, the star goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, authorities revealed more information about her cause of death. A spokesperson for the County of Santa Clara said the 22-year-old athlete died of...
The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team ended the 2021-22 season in the first round of the 10th District Tournament at Muhlenberg County High School on Feb. 21. The Lady Cougars had a tight battle throughout the game with the Lady Mustangs, ultimately falling 42-37. Senior Alyssa Burrough...
A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
A local athlete is switching sports in hopes the move earns him a spot at the next Winter Olympic Games. Norwalk's Andy St. Fleur has always dreamed of playing pro football and even had tryouts with the NFL and CFL. While he's been working toward a football career, his path...
JACKSON – Booneville is getting another shot at a gold ball. The Blue Devils turned a tight affair into a rout, running past St. Patrick 66-47 in the MHSAA Class 3A boys semifinals on Wednesday at Mississippi Coliseum. They will face Southeast Lauderdale at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Booneville...
On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com. WPIAL titles: Aquinas Academy 0; Bishop Canevin 5 (2013, ‘16, ‘17, ‘18, ‘20) No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: Aquinas Academy rolled through the early rounds of the WPIAL playoffs, defeating No. 5 Monessen, 60-37, in the quarterfinals and No. 9 St. Joseph, 42-29, in the semifinals. … The Crusaders are making their first trip to the WPIAL finals after reaching the semifinals last year as the No. 4 seed. They lost to champion Rochester, 75-34. … Aquinas features a senior-heavy lineup. Forward Elizabeth Russell and guard Laura Richthammer combined for 27 points in the semifinals. Senior guard Elizabeth Hardy had 21 points in the quarterfinals. And senior forward Emilia Kartsonas tallied 15 against Monessen. … Aquinas, which started the season 3-4, took first in Section 3 at 8-0 and has won eight of its past nine games.
For the first time in the deep and rich basketball histories of Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill, these teams will play each other for a berth in the state tournament in the classification era. The odd situation came about because of something that happened in the Region 2-4A tournament. While the...
GREENEVILLE — The Greeneville buzzsaw keeps chewing up opponents. Showing their dominance early and often, the homestanding Greene Devils romped to a 91-52 victory over Volunteer in Thursday’s Region 1-3A boys basketball championship at Hal Henard Gymnasium. Their fourth straight region championship came two nights after they posted a 34-point win over Elizabethton in the semifinal round.
Lyon, Williams Baptist, and Crowley’s Ridge earned postseason honors in basketball. Lyon’s Tracey Stewart-Lange named AMC Coach of the Year; Scots finish 2nd in AMC Tournament. The American Midwest Conference (AMC) has announced the members of the 2021-22 Women’s Basketball All-Conference Team and season award winners. All awards...
The Whiteoak Wildcats boys and girls fifth grade basketball teams from Bright Local Elementary have a lot to be proud of after a couple of action-packed weekends to conclude their 2021-22 seasons. The fifth grade Lady Cats placed first in the Mini Southern Hills Athletic Conference, earned first place in...
Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
TENNESSEE, USA — The girls' high school basketball regional championships took place on Wednesday night. Here are the results:. All region championship participants will play in the sectional games on March 5. The regional champions will host those games, while the runner-ups travel. The winner of the sectional game...
The return of James Wiseman was one of the more highly anticipated aspects of the Golden State Warriors’ 2021-22 season. But much like Zion Williamson in New Orleans, his debut has been pushed back far enough to the point that he has become a relative afterthought for the Dubs’ current plans.
