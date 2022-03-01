ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

TBCA 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll

By Colton Provey
prepbaseballreport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterested in attending a PBR Tennessee event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. The Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association (TBCA) formed a committee of representatives from each classification to put together their...

www.prepbaseballreport.com

Kingsport Times-News

Lady Hilltoppers fall short in region final

DANDRIDGE — It was within reach, but Science Hill didn’t have enough offense to capture the crown. Sevier County held off a late charge from the Lady Hilltoppers, earning a 43-38 victory in the Region 1-4A girls basketball championship Wednesday night at Jefferson County’s gym. The loss...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Georgetown makes decision on Patrick Ewing’s future

Georgetown is having one of its worst seasons in program history this year, but the terrible results are not going to cost head coach Patrick Ewing his job. Georgetown announced in a statement on Wednesday that Ewing will return as the team’s coach for the 2022-23 season. The Hoyas say they are committed to Ewing and will work with him to make the necessary changes to get the program back on a winning path.
GEORGETOWN, NY
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
E! News

Stanford Soccer Player Katie Meyer's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22. As family and friends mourn Katie Meyer, the star goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, authorities revealed more information about her cause of death. A spokesperson for the County of Santa Clara said the 22-year-old athlete died of...
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Lady Cougars fall short against Muhlenberg in 10th District Tourney

The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team ended the 2021-22 season in the first round of the 10th District Tournament at Muhlenberg County High School on Feb. 21. The Lady Cougars had a tight battle throughout the game with the Lady Mustangs, ultimately falling 42-37. Senior Alyssa Burrough...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL Class A girls basketball championship breakdown: Aquinas Academy vs. Bishop Canevin

On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com. WPIAL titles: Aquinas Academy 0; Bishop Canevin 5 (2013, ‘16, ‘17, ‘18, ‘20) No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: Aquinas Academy rolled through the early rounds of the WPIAL playoffs, defeating No. 5 Monessen, 60-37, in the quarterfinals and No. 9 St. Joseph, 42-29, in the semifinals. … The Crusaders are making their first trip to the WPIAL finals after reaching the semifinals last year as the No. 4 seed. They lost to champion Rochester, 75-34. … Aquinas features a senior-heavy lineup. Forward Elizabeth Russell and guard Laura Richthammer combined for 27 points in the semifinals. Senior guard Elizabeth Hardy had 21 points in the quarterfinals. And senior forward Emilia Kartsonas tallied 15 against Monessen. … Aquinas, which started the season 3-4, took first in Section 3 at 8-0 and has won eight of its past nine games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Kingsport Times-News

SH/D-B region final takes on a new meaning

For the first time in the deep and rich basketball histories of Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill, these teams will play each other for a berth in the state tournament in the classification era. The odd situation came about because of something that happened in the Region 2-4A tournament. While the...
FARRAGUT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Greeneville romps to Region 1-3A title over Volunteer

GREENEVILLE — The Greeneville buzzsaw keeps chewing up opponents. Showing their dominance early and often, the homestanding Greene Devils romped to a 91-52 victory over Volunteer in Thursday’s Region 1-3A boys basketball championship at Hal Henard Gymnasium. Their fourth straight region championship came two nights after they posted a 34-point win over Elizabethton in the semifinal round.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kait 8

NEA NAIA Roundup (3/2/22)

Lyon, Williams Baptist, and Crowley’s Ridge earned postseason honors in basketball. Lyon’s Tracey Stewart-Lange named AMC Coach of the Year; Scots finish 2nd in AMC Tournament. The American Midwest Conference (AMC) has announced the members of the 2021-22 Women’s Basketball All-Conference Team and season award winners. All awards...
BASKETBALL
Times Gazette

Whiteoak boys and girls 5th grade champions

The Whiteoak Wildcats boys and girls fifth grade basketball teams from Bright Local Elementary have a lot to be proud of after a couple of action-packed weekends to conclude their 2021-22 seasons. The fifth grade Lady Cats placed first in the Mini Southern Hills Athletic Conference, earned first place in...
GREENFIELD, OH
On3.com

Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
NFL
WBIR

Girls' regional championship game results

TENNESSEE, USA — The girls' high school basketball regional championships took place on Wednesday night. Here are the results:. All region championship participants will play in the sectional games on March 5. The regional champions will host those games, while the runner-ups travel. The winner of the sectional game...
TENNESSEE STATE

