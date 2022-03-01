TBCA 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll

On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com. WPIAL titles: Aquinas Academy 0; Bishop Canevin 5 (2013, ‘16, ‘17, ‘18, ‘20) No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: Aquinas Academy rolled through the early rounds of the WPIAL playoffs, defeating No. 5 Monessen, 60-37, in the quarterfinals and No. 9 St. Joseph, 42-29, in the semifinals. … The Crusaders are making their first trip to the WPIAL finals after reaching the semifinals last year as the No. 4 seed. They lost to champion Rochester, 75-34. … Aquinas features a senior-heavy lineup. Forward Elizabeth Russell and guard Laura Richthammer combined for 27 points in the semifinals. Senior guard Elizabeth Hardy had 21 points in the quarterfinals. And senior forward Emilia Kartsonas tallied 15 against Monessen. … Aquinas, which started the season 3-4, took first in Section 3 at 8-0 and has won eight of its past nine games.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 MINUTES AGO