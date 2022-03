A fire in the coastal community of Tununak burned down its washeteria. Gov. Mike Dunleavy posted on Facebook that the fire occurred on Feb. 16. In that post, the governor announced that he declared a state disaster emergency the day after, on Feb. 17, after Tununak’s tribe declared a local disaster and requested help. KYUK has not yet been able to get in contact with Tununak's tribe about the incident.

