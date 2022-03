77-year-old Jerry Rye has been confirmed deceased after his family reported him missing on February 12th.Photo from Renton PD's Facebook Page. Political strategist Angela Rye has given a tragic update for her missing uncle Jerry Rye. The 77-year-old was reported as missing endangered last month on February 12, 2022. His family ended their frantic search after Renton PD confirmed that he was found on the 4900 Block of Shattuck Pl. S, in Renton.

