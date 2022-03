Riko Ramos has made a name for himself in the home renovation and interior design industry by creating beautiful and functional works of art. Lakelander Riko Ramos’ inspiring professional story – from corporate burnout to building a decorative concrete business that’s absolutely on fire – is perhaps overshadowed only by the stunning work he produces on concrete floors, countertops, and walls. No Boring Concrete’s beautiful and functional surfaces have been featured on HGTV and span backyard patios to enormous commercial applications. We caught up with this talented Lakelander Maker recently (on a Jobsite, of course!).

LAKELAND, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO