Real Madrid are more than happy with Carlo Ancelotti as their manager and have no plans to part ways with the Italian this summer, 90min has learned. Ancelotti was re-appointed by Real in the summer following Zinedine Zidane's departure and they are firmly on course to re-capture the Spanish title, having lost out to neighbours Atletico last term. Los Blancos currently sit six points clear of Sevilla in second, with Real Betis 14 adrift in third.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO