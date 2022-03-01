ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

New Zealand police dismantle tents, tow vehicles to clear anti-vaccine protests

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

WELLINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Clashes erupted between New Zealand police and anti-vaccine protesters on Wednesday as officers, armed with riot shields, towed away vehicles and dismantled tents set up outside the country’s parliament grounds.

Taking inspiration from truckers’ demonstrations in Canada, hundreds of protesters have been blocking streets near the parliament in capital Wellington with trucks, cars and motorcycles for more than three weeks.

Police said 60 people were arrested and they had “gained significant ground” in efforts to clear the protesters. At least three officers were injured, police said.

Protesters used fire extinguishers, paint-filled projectiles, homemade plywood shields and pitchforks as weapons and a cord was set up as a trip wire, police said. Social media footage showed protesters throwing full water bottles and shouting abuse at the police.

Authorities used loudspeakers to warn protesters they face arrest for trespassing on parliament grounds if they refuse to leave.

At least 10 children were seen within the protest area and police said they had concerns for their wellbeing. “This is not an appropriate place for children and we continue to urge those with young ones to pack up and go home,” New Zealand police said in a statement.

The protest began as a stand against COVID-19 vaccine mandates but was later joined by groups calling for an end to all pandemic restrictions.

A country of five million people, New Zealand imposed tough anti-virus curbs that restricted its cases to just over 118,000 and 56 deaths, far lower than in many developed countries. But fuelled by the Omicron variant, daily infections are currently hovering near record levels.

About 95% of eligible people are vaccinated with two doses, with shots mandatory for some staff in front-line jobs.

Comments / 1

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

