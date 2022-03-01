Judge Strikes Down Miami Beach’s Ban On Late Last Call During Spring Break

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Looks like last call on Miami Beach won’t be changing during spring break.

A judge on Tuesday struck down the city’s ban. And because of that, alcohol sales will likely continue until 5 a.m.

“We are obviously disappointed. Our City seems to be held hostage by a handful of all night bars whose business model foments the disorder and chaos that endangers our residents, visitors and cops. In 2019, 19 police officers were injured during Spring Break. 10 last year. We will continue to enforce our laws but no city should be held hostage in this manner,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Recently, the city voted on changing the last call to 2 a.m. for two weeks starting March 7.

City leaders say the vote came following the chaos and violence that happened during spring break last year.