Lima, OH

Lima Police Department's Crime Prevention Specialist learning ways to help residents how to protect themselves when it comes to crime

By Stacey Myers Cook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea Law Enforcement agencies are learning how to help their community prevent crime. The Ohio Crime Prevention Association is in town, teaching a 3-day introduction course to crime prevention. The Lima Police Department is participating to build upon their crime prevention program with their new Crime Prevention Specialist. They...

