The Western hemisphere will have new eyes in the sky watching for extreme weather events and wildfires being driven by the climate crisis following the launch of the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite, GOES-T, on Tuesday.GOES-T is the latest in a series of next-generation geostationary weather satellites planned by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (Noaa), the federal agency that monitors atmospheric and oceanic conditions and issues weather forecasts, among other activities.GOES-T launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and will now begin moving to its operational position 35,888 kilometers above the Pacific Ocean at the Earth’s equator. At that altitude...

