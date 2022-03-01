ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Billings drops mask mandate for school transportation

By MTN News
 3 days ago
BILLINGS - Superintendent Greg Upham announced Tuesday the district will be dropping the mask mandate for school transportation.

Students who ride school buses and other school transportation will have the option of wearing a mask starting on Wednesday, Upham said in a Facebook post.

Upham said the policy change was "in response" to the CDC's February 25, 2022 update on mask requirements for buses and vans operated by public or private school systems.

The school district lifted the mask mandate for students at all Billings schools in early February.

KBZK News

CDC updates COVID-19 community levels

The CDC just updated the COVID-19 Community Level. You can see the new data at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html [cdc.gov] . As of March 3, more than 90 percent of the U.S. population is in a location with low or medium COVID-19 Community Level.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

