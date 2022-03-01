ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Update: Man shot on Billings South Side

By Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLmk2_0eSoTly100

A 37-year-old man from Billings was shot around the 400 block of South 32nd Street and taken to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Billings Police Sgt. Eric Schnelbach, the shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. and detectives were still on scene two hours later.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge
The Billings Police crime scene investigation van at the scene of a shooting on Billings South Side.

Around 2 p.m., crime tape was seen blocking off portions of the road between Fourth and Fifth Avenues South on South 32nd Street. About a dozen enforcement officers were seen in the area.

The Billings Police crime scene investigation van arrived on scene at 2:20 p.m. and an officer was seen photographing articles of clothing that were left on South 32nd Street.

Billings Police Lt. Shawn Mayo said to said to expect a press release with more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge
A police officer photographs articles of clothing left on the 400 block of South 32nd Street after a shooting.

