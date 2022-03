Archaeologists have uncovered the largest area of Roman mosaic found in London in more than half a century.The precious tile work from “the heyday of Roman London” was discovered at a building site near the Shard in Southwark.It once decorated the floor of a Roman dining room, experts believe.Flowers and geometric patterns adorn the two embellished panels, which are thought to be almost 2,000 years old. Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) site supervisor Antonietta Lerz said it was “a once-in-a-lifetime find in London”.“When the first flashes of colour started to emerge through the soil everyone on site was very excited,”...

