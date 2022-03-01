ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Bee thefts on the rise as 60,000 were stolen in Cumberland County

By Thomas Battle
 3 days ago

COVINGTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In late January, 60,000 bees were stolen from a field in Cumberland County adding to a growing number of bee thefts around the country.

Bees play a huge role in the agricultural industry and the environment. It’s why local beekeepers are closely watching the rising number of bee thefts.

“Hundreds of hives at a time. Overnight they’ll pull up with a truck and a loader, they load them up and move out,” said Harold Keiner, Beekeeper at Keiner’s Apiary.

While the majority of thefts are happening in California thefts are also on the rise in Pennsylvania.

“The thefts have to be coming from other beekeepers. You have to have some kind of minimal skill to be able to take bees out of somebody’s yard without a big problem,” stated Casie Berkhouse, Beekeeping Instructor at Lackawanna College.

Keeping bees safe has pushed many apiaries and keepers towards technology.

“Other beekeepers are taking measures like putting GPS units inside their hives. So that if they are stolen, they can be found pretty easily,” explained Berkhouse.

While honey has its own worth lots of money is found in the bees alone due to their importance in the food chain.

“Bees have to do with about 75% of your diet. They pollinate the plants animals eat, we eat the animals. They pollinate your food. If you like strawberries, apples, peaches the bees are there to pollinate,” explained Keiner.

Bees keep our food growing and the planet healthy.

“I think that it’s important that we keep our eyes first on our own backyards. And worry about how we’re treating the land that we not only come from but that we need to share with all living species on the planet,” stated Berkhouse.

If you’re interested in beekeeping, Lackawanna College has a Beekeeping Certification Program that starts next month. Head to their website or call 570-842-1506 for more information.

