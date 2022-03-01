ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
80-year-old Ukrainian grandmother completes seven-hour hike to freedom

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs refugees continue to flee the Russian invasion...

Ukrainian Grandmother Shows Her Molotov Cocktail Arsenal

It’s admirable to see the Ukrainians fight their war with Russia. Reporter Clarrisa Ward has been covering the situation on the ground in Ukraine, detailing how citizens are preparing for the war’s impact. In Kyiv, Ward spoke to grandma Raisa Smatko, who showed off an area near her...
Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
Turkey says Russia cancelled Black Sea passage bid upon its request

ANKARA, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia cancelled a bid to send four of its warships through Turkish waters into the Black Sea at Turkey's request, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, adding the decision was made before Ankara closed the straits over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine...
