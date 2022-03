Meet Garrett Thiemens. Garrett grew up in Spokane and went to college at WSU, where he was the mascot 'Butch.' After college, he was 'Blitz' for the Seahawks and the game day organizer. Garrett now lives in Richland with his wife Ariana and two little girls, Emmalea and Ella. Some might say it takes a special person to have the personality and energy to be a mascot, and knowing Garrett I would say those assumptions are correct!

PASCO, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO