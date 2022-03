I never saw the likes of Richie Benaud and the famous leg-spinners of yesteryear, but even so I can say with complete confidence that Shane Warne is right up there among the greats of the game throughout history. Not only because of his own brilliance as a player, his warmth and generosity, and his later contribution as a coach and as a commentator, but because of his impact on cricket. Shane Warne made leg-spin sexy and from the moment he broke on to the scene the art of spin was revitalised all over the world.

